Affimed to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results & Corporate Update on September 5, 2024

August 29, 2024 | 
1 min read

MANNHEIM, Germany, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, announced today that it will release second quarter 2024 results and corporate update on Thursday, September 5, 2024. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT / 14:30 CET.

The conference call will be available via phone and webcast. The live audio webcast of the call will be available in the “Webcasts” section on the “Investors” page of the Affimed website at https://www.affimed.com/investors/webcasts-and-corporate-presentation/. To access the call by phone, please use link
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI53034c7725d043b0854377307e1cd8a3, and you will be provided with dial-in details and a pin number.

Note: To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will be accessible at the same link for 30 days following the call.

About Affimed N.V.
Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The Company’s innate cell engagers (ICE®) enable a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors. ICE® are generated on the Company’s proprietary ROCK® platform which predictably generates customized molecules that leverage the power of innate immune cells to destroy tumor cells. A number of ICE® molecules are in clinical development, being studied as mono- or combination therapy. Headquartered in Mannheim, Germany, Affimed is led by an experienced team of biotechnology and pharmaceutical leaders united by a bold vision to stop cancer from ever derailing patients’ lives. For more about the Company’s people, pipeline and partners, please visit: www.affimed.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Alexander Fudukidis
Director, Head of Investor Relations
E-Mail: a.fudukidis@affimed.com
Tel.: +1 (917) 436-8102

