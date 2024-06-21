SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Biotech Beach

Aethlon Medical to Release Fiscal Year End Financial Results and Host Conference Call on June 27, 2024

June 21, 2024 | 
2 min read

Aethlon Medical, Inc. today announced that it will issue financial results for its fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 , at 4:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD), a medical therapeutic company focused on developing products to treat cancer and life threatening infectious diseases, today announced that it will issue financial results for its fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, at 4:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

Management will host a conference call on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET to review financial results and recent corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

Interested parties can register for the conference by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10190237/fce977aef1. Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration.

Interested parties without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:

PARTICIPANT DIAL IN (TOLL FREE): 1-844-836-8741
PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN: 1-412-317-5442

All callers should ask for the Aethlon Medical, Inc. conference call.

A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through July 27, 2024. The replay can be accessed via Aethlon Medical’s website or by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) or Canada toll free at 1-855-669-9658. The replay conference ID number is 6876352.

About Aethlon and the Hemopurifier®
Aethlon Medical is a medical therapeutic company focused on developing the Hemopurifier, a clinical stage immunotherapeutic device which is designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections and for use in organ transplantation. In human studies, the Hemopurifier has demonstrated the removal of life-threatening viruses and in pre-clinical studies, the Hemopurifier has demonstrated the removal of harmful exosomes from biological fluids, utilizing its proprietary lectin-based technology. This action has potential applications in cancer, where exosomes may promote immune suppression and metastasis, and in life-threatening infectious diseases. The Hemopurifier is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) designated Breakthrough Device indicated for the treatment of individuals with advanced or metastatic cancer who are either unresponsive to or intolerant of standard of care therapy, and with cancer types in which exosomes have been shown to participate in the development or severity of the disease. The Hemopurifier also holds an FDA Breakthrough Device designation and an open Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application related to the treatment of life-threatening viruses that are not addressed with approved therapies.

Additional information can be found at www.AethlonMedical.com.

Company Contact:
Jim Frakes
Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer
Aethlon Medical, Inc.
Jfrakes@aethlonmedical.com

Investor Contact:
Susan Noonan
S.A. Noonan Communications, LLC
susan@sanoonan.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aethlon-medical-to-release-fiscal-year-end-financial-results-and-host-conference-call-on-june-27-2024-302178802.html

SOURCE Aethlon Medical, Inc.

Company Codes: NASDAQ-SMALL:AEMD
Events California Northern California California Southern California
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Earnings
Amgen Touts Q2 Growth Bolstered by Horizon Buy, Promising Obesity Pipeline
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Sangamo Therapeutics headquarters in Brisbane, California
Deals
Cash-Strapped Sangamo Gets Lifeline from Genentech in Potential $1.9B Neuro Deal
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Money growth/iStock, RomoloTavani
Funding
Symbiotic Capital Launches With More Than $600M to Provide Life Science Loans
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
BioMarin's headquarters in San Francisco
Gene therapy
BioMarin Narrows Roctavian Efforts to U.S., Germany, Italy as Sales Stagnate
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac