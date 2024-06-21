Aethlon Medical to Release Fiscal Year End Financial Results and Host Conference Call on June 27, 2024

SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD), a medical therapeutic company focused on developing products to treat cancer and life threatening infectious diseases, today announced that it will issue financial results for its fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, at 4:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 27, 2024. Management will host a conference call on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET to review financial results and recent corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question and answer session. Interested parties can register for the conference by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10190237/fce977aef1. Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration. Interested parties without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling: PARTICIPANT DIAL IN (TOLL FREE): 1-844-836-8741

PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN: 1-412-317-5442 All callers should ask for the Aethlon Medical, Inc. conference call. A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through July 27, 2024. The replay can be accessed via Aethlon Medical’s website or by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) or Canada toll free at 1-855-669-9658. The replay conference ID number is 6876352. About Aethlon and the Hemopurifier®

Aethlon Medical is a medical therapeutic company focused on developing the Hemopurifier, a clinical stage immunotherapeutic device which is designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections and for use in organ transplantation. In human studies, the Hemopurifier has demonstrated the removal of life-threatening viruses and in pre-clinical studies, the Hemopurifier has demonstrated the removal of harmful exosomes from biological fluids, utilizing its proprietary lectin-based technology. This action has potential applications in cancer, where exosomes may promote immune suppression and metastasis, and in life-threatening infectious diseases. The Hemopurifier is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) designated Breakthrough Device indicated for the treatment of individuals with advanced or metastatic cancer who are either unresponsive to or intolerant of standard of care therapy, and with cancer types in which exosomes have been shown to participate in the development or severity of the disease. The Hemopurifier also holds an FDA Breakthrough Device designation and an open Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application related to the treatment of life-threatening viruses that are not addressed with approved therapies. Additional information can be found at www.AethlonMedical.com. Company Contact:

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aethlon-medical-to-release-fiscal-year-end-financial-results-and-host-conference-call-on-june-27-2024-302178802.html SOURCE Aethlon Medical, Inc.