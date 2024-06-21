Aethlon Medical, Inc. today announced that it will issue financial results for its fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 , at 4:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 27, 2024.
SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD), a medical therapeutic company focused on developing products to treat cancer and life threatening infectious diseases, today announced that it will issue financial results for its fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, at 4:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 27, 2024.
Management will host a conference call on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET to review financial results and recent corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question and answer session.
Interested parties can register for the conference by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10190237/fce977aef1. Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration.
Interested parties without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:
PARTICIPANT DIAL IN (TOLL FREE): 1-844-836-8741
All callers should ask for the Aethlon Medical, Inc. conference call.
A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through July 27, 2024. The replay can be accessed via Aethlon Medical’s website or by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) or Canada toll free at 1-855-669-9658. The replay conference ID number is 6876352.
Additional information can be found at www.AethlonMedical.com.
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aethlon-medical-to-release-fiscal-year-end-financial-results-and-host-conference-call-on-june-27-2024-302178802.html
