Aethlon Medical Prepares for Potentially Transformative Phase 1 Cancer Treatment Studies

Phase 1 Clinical Trials of the Hemopurifier® Designed to Include Patients With Solid Tumors Who Have Stable or Progressive Disease During Anti-PD-1 Monotherapy Treatment, Such as Keytruda® of Opdivo® Interested Clinical Sites Have Initiated Submissions For Ethics Committee Review SAN DIEGO, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD), a medical therapeutic company focused on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases, today provided the following update on its planned phase 1 safety, feasibility and dose-finding clinical trials of its Hemopurifier® in patients with solid tumors who have stable or progressive disease during anti-PD-1 monotherapy treatment, such as Keytruda® or Opdivo®. “We continue to make progress preparing for our planned, safety, feasibility and “dose finding” oncology trials in Australia and India, and want to provide our shareholders and other constituents with an update, stated Steven LaRosa, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Aethlon Medical. In early May, we announced new data showing the in vitro removal of exosomes from cancer patient plasma using a miniature version of our Hemopurifier®. This data has been quickly integrated into the required documentation for Ethics Committees at our potential clinical sites. On May 17, 2024, we provided these documents to the Contract Research Organizations for these planned clinical trials. Subsequently, on May 24, 2024, one potential site submitted the documents to its Ethics Board. An additional site in Australia and another in India are currently assembling the packages for submission to their Ethics Committees. Once we receive the expected Ethics Committee approvals, we will finalize the Clinical Trial Agreements. After this, hospitals can begin recruiting patients for the trials. As a reminder, the target patient population for these safety, feasibility, and dose finding trials is oncology patients with solid tumors who are failing their anti-PD-1 monotherapy treatment, such as Keytruda® or Opdivo®. About Aethlon and the Hemopurifier®

Aethlon Medical is a medical therapeutic company focused on developing the Hemopurifier, a clinical stage immunotherapeutic device which is designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections and for use in organ transplantation. In human studies, the Hemopurifier has demonstrated the removal of life-threatening viruses and in pre-clinical studies, the Hemopurifier has demonstrated the removal of harmful exosomes from biological fluids, utilizing its proprietary lectin-based technology. This action has potential applications in cancer, where exosomes may promote immune suppression and metastasis, and in life-threatening infectious diseases. The Hemopurifier is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) designated Breakthrough Device indicated for the treatment of individuals with advanced or metastatic cancer who are either unresponsive to or intolerant of standard of care therapy, and with cancer types in which exosomes have been shown to participate in the development or severity of the disease. The Hemopurifier also holds an FDA Breakthrough Device designation and an open Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application related to the treatment of life-threatening viruses that are not addressed with approved therapies. Additional information can be found at www.AethlonMedical.com. Forward Looking Statements

