Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (“Aeglea”) (Nasdaq: AGLE), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of antibody therapeutics with the potential to transform the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (“IBD”), today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences.
|
|[30-October-2023]
|
WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc. (“Aeglea”) (Nasdaq: AGLE), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of antibody therapeutics with the potential to transform the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (“IBD”), today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:
To access the webcast of Aeglea’s presentations, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the Aeglea website at ir.aeglea.com.
About Aeglea BioTherapeutics
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aeglea-biotherapeutics-to-participate-in-upcoming-november-investor-conferences-301972037.html
SOURCE Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc.
|
Company Codes: NASDAQ-NMS:AGLE