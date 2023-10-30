SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Aeglea BioTherapeutics to Participate in Upcoming November Investor Conferences

October 30, 2023 | 
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (“Aeglea”) (Nasdaq: AGLE), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of antibody therapeutics with the potential to transform the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (“IBD”), today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences.
Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc. ("Aeglea") (Nasdaq: AGLE), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of antibody therapeutics with the potential to transform the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease ("IBD"), today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • Guggenheim 5th Annual Inflammation & Immunology Conference, New York, New YorkNovember 7th, 2023
  • Stifel 2023 Annual Healthcare Conference, New York, New YorkNovember 14th, 2023
  • Jefferies 2023 London Healthcare Conference, London, UKNovember 15-16th, 2023

To access the webcast of Aeglea’s presentations, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the Aeglea website at ir.aeglea.com.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics
In June 2023, Aeglea completed its asset acquisition of Spyre and shifted its disease focus to IBD. Aeglea is advancing a pipeline of antibody therapeutics with the potential to transform the treatment of IBD. Aeglea’s approach combines novel antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision immunology with the goal of maximizing efficacy, safety, and convenience of treatments for IBD. The company is developing antibodies targeting α4β7, TL1A, and IL-23.

