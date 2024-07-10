Adverum Biotechnologies to Host Webcast to Review Clinical Data from the 26-Week Interim Analysis of the Ongoing LUNA Phase 2 Trial in Wet AMD Being Presented at ASRS Annual Meeting

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage company pioneering the use of gene therapy as a new standard of care for highly prevalent ocular diseases, today announced that the company will host a webcast to review the interim 26-week landmark data from its ongoing LUNA Phase 2 study of ixoberogene soroparvovec (Ixo-vec) for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) being presented at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) Annual Scientific Meeting. The webcast will be held on Wednesday, July 17 at 8:00 a.m. ET and will include a presentation from Dr. Charles C. Wykoff, Director of Research, Retina Consultants of Texas, Professor of Clinical Ophthalmology, Blanton Eye Institute, Houston Methodist Hospital, and principal investigator in the LUNA study.



ASRS Annual Scientific Meeting Presentation Information:

Title: Ixoberogene Soroparvovec (Ixo-vec) IVT Gene Therapy for Neovascular AMD: First-Time 26-Week Interim Analysis Results From the Phase 2 LUNA Study

Date / Time: Wednesday, July 17th, 2024 at 8:45am CEST

Session: Wet AMD Symposium 1

Presenter: Dr. Charles Wykoff

Company Conference Call and Webcast Information

The live webcast will be accessible under Events and Presentations in the Investors section of the company’s website. Listeners can register for the webcast via this webcast link. Analysts wishing to participate in the question and answer session should use this dial-in link. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the webcast and will be available for at least 30 days following the webcast.

The presentation from ASRS will be available on the News and Publications section of Adverum’s website shortly after the presentation.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADVM) is a clinical-stage company that aims to establish gene therapy as a new standard of care for highly prevalent ocular diseases with the aspiration of developing functional cures to restore vision and prevent blindness. Leveraging the capabilities of its proprietary intravitreal (IVT) platform, Adverum is developing durable, single-administration therapies, designed to be delivered in physicians’ offices, to eliminate the need for frequent ocular injections to treat these diseases. Adverum is evaluating its novel gene therapy candidate, ixoberogene soroparvovec (Ixo-vec, formerly referred to as ADVM-022), as a one-time, IVT injection for patients with neovascular or wet age-related macular degeneration. Additionally, by overcoming the challenges associated with current treatment paradigms for debilitating ocular diseases, Adverum aspires to transform the standard of care, preserve vision, and create a profound societal impact around the globe. For more information, please visit www.adverum.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding events or results that may occur in the future are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the anticipated release of interim 26-week landmark data from the LUNA trial. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including risks inherent to, without limitation: Adverum’s novel technology, which makes it difficult to predict the timing of commencement and completion of clinical trials; regulatory uncertainties; enrollment uncertainties; the results of early clinical trials not always being predictive of future clinical trials and results; and the potential for future complications or side effects in connection with use of Ixo-vec. Additional risks and uncertainties facing Adverum are set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in Adverum’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and reports, including Adverum’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on May 9, 2024. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Adverum undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Inquiries:

Adverum Investor Relations

Email: ir@adverum.com