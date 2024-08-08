Adlai Nortye Appoints Roger Sawhney, M.D. to Its Board of Directors

SINGAPORE and NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. and HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANL) (the “Company” or “Adlai Nortye”), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, today announced the appointment of Mr. Roger Sawhney, M.D. to its Board of Directors as a director, effective August 8, 2024. Dr. Sawhney has nearly 30 years of financial and strategic expertise spanning the biopharma industry.



“Dr. Sawhney brings a wealth of financial experience from both the pharmaceutical corporate sector and healthcare investment perspectives,” said Carsten Lu, CEO and Chairman of Adlai Nortye. “Our team welcomes Dr. Sawhney to our Board of Directors, and we look forward to incorporating his insights as we advance our important mission.”

“I am honored to join Adlai Nortye’s Board and excited to work with such a talented and dedicated team to bring more innovative cancer therapies to patients worldwide,” said Dr. Sawhney. “I am deeply impressed by Adlai Nortye’s extensive research and development capabilities and the team’s mission to transform deadly cancer into a chronic and eventually curable disease.”

Dr. Sawhney currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer of LB Pharmaceuticals, a neuro-psych focused Company, based in New York City.

From September 2022 to December 2023, Dr. Sawhney served as the Chief Financial Officer of Garuda Therapeutics, Inc. From March 2020 to May 2022, Dr. Sawhney served as the Chief Financial Officer of Omega Therapeutics, Inc., a pioneer in mRNA-based therapeutics for precision gene modulation, and he served as the Chief Business Officer of Omega from May 2022 to September 2022.

From September 2018 to August 2020, Dr. Sawhney served at KKR & Co. Inc., a global investment firm, as Director of its healthcare investment platform in the Americas where his work focused on investments across private and growth equity in the healthcare sector. From July 2009 to August 2012, Dr. Sawhney served as Senior Vice President and Head of Global Corporate Strategy for Novartis AG, as well as Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Business Development for Outcome Health from February 2017 to February 2018. Dr. Sawhney has also served as Partner with Bain & Company from August 2012 to February 2017 and the Boston Consulting Group from 1996 to 2009, where he managed numerous client engagements across the life sciences, med-tech and digital health sectors.

Dr. Sawhney holds an M.D. from Harvard Medical School and a B.A. in Economics from Stanford University.

About Adlai Nortye

Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ: ANL) is a global clinical-stage company focused on the development of innovative targeted and immune-modulating cancer therapies, with global R&D centers in the U.S. and China. The Company is advancing a robust oncology pipeline, with our lead candidate Buparlisib (AN2025), a pan-PI3K inhibitor, currently being evaluated in a registrational Phase 3 trial (NCT04338399) in patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell cancer (HNSCC) that has progressed after prior anti-PD(L)1 treatment. Additionally, we are advancing multiple drug candidates including AN4005, an oral small molecule PD-L1 inhibitor, AN8025, a multifunctional fusion protein acting as a T cell and antigen-presenting cell (“APC”) modulator, and AN9025, an oral small molecule pan-RAS inhibitor.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “targets” and similar statements. Among other things, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company’s strategic and operational plans, are or contain forward-looking statements.

The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s preclinical studies, clinical trials and other therapeutic candidate development efforts; the Company’s ability to advance its therapeutic candidates into clinical trials or to successfully complete its preclinical studies or clinical trials; whether the clinical trial results will be predictive of real-world results; the Company’s receipt of regulatory approvals for its therapeutic candidates, and the timing of other regulatory filings and approvals; the clinical development, commercialization and market acceptance of the Company’s therapeutic candidates; the Company’s ability to establish, manage, and maintain corporate collaborations, as well as the ability of its collaborators to execute on their development and commercialization plans; the implementation of the Company‘s business model and strategic plans for its business and therapeutic candidates; the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its therapeutic candidates and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; estimates of the Company’s expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and its needs for and ability to access sufficient additional financing; risks related to changes in healthcare laws, rules and regulations in the PRC and United States or elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

