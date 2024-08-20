Actuate Therapeutics to Ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on Friday, August 23, 2024

CHICAGO and FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACTU) (“Actuate” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on developing therapies for the treatment of high-impact, difficult-to-treat cancers through the inhibition of glycogen synthase kinase-3 beta (GSK-3β), today announced that Daniel Schmitt, President & Chief Executive Office will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market (Nasdaq) opening bell on August 23, 2024, in New York City.



“We are thrilled to celebrate our IPO by ringing the Nasdaq opening bell – a major corporate milestone made possible by the unwavering support of our investors, partners, and our dedicated team,” said Daniel Schmitt, President & Chief Executive Officer of Actuate. “The ceremony symbolizes the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Actuate and we look forward to our journey as a Nasdaq-listed company.”

Daniel Schmitt, President & Chief Executive Office of Actuate, will be joined by other members of the Actuate’s team, Board of Directors, Scientific Advisory Board members, and guests, at the ceremony which will begin at approximately 9.15 am ET. The event will be live-streamed from the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in New York and available on Nasdaq’s X and Facebook pages.

About Actuate Therapeutics, Inc.

Actuate is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment of high-impact, difficult-to-treat cancers. Actuate’s lead investigational drug product, elraglusib (a novel GSK-3 inhibitor), targets molecular pathways in cancer that are involved in promoting tumor growth and resistance to conventional cancer drugs such as chemotherapy including several DDR pathways. Elraglusib is designed to act as a mediator of anti-tumor immunity through the inhibition of NF-kB and regulates multiple immune checkpoints and immune cell function. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at http://www.actuatetherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about us and our industry. The forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including those described under “Risk Factors” in Actuate’s Registration Statement. All statements, other than statements related to present facts or current conditions or of historical facts, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Accordingly, these statements involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in them. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Registration Statement.

You should assume that the information appearing in this press release is accurate as of its date only. Because the risk factors referred to above could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which factors will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Unless legally required, we do not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contact

Mike Moyer

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com