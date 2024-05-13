3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event - May 13, 2024

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE: MMM) today announced the following investor event in partnership with Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (Montrose):

Bank of America’s 31st Annual Transportation, Airlines, and Industrials Conference on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 11:50 a.m. ET.

John Banovetz Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer and Environmental Responsibility, will be joined by Montrose’s Vijay Manthripragada, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Steve Woodard Ph.D., Chief Innovation Officer, for a panel discussion “PFAS Panel: Advancing Technology for a Cleaner Tomorrow.” The discussion will center on the partnership formed between Montrose and 3M and the innovative approach being implemented to remove PFAS compounds from complex water sources at 3M’s chemical manufacturing sites located in the U.S.

This event will be webcast live and a replay will be available on 3M’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.3M.com.

