111 Announces Appointment of New Auditor

SHANGHAI, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 111, Inc. (“111" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YI), a leading tech-enabled healthcare platform company committed to reshaping the value chain of healthcare industry by digitally empowering the upstream and downstream in China, today announced the appointment of Grant Thornton Zhitong Certified Public Accountants LLP (“Grant Thornton”) as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm, effective July 19, 2024, replacing Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP.

The change of the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm was made after a careful and thorough evaluation process and has been approved by 111’s board of directors and audit committee.

Grant Thornton is engaged to audit and report on the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ending December 31, 2024 and on the effectiveness of the Company’s internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2024.

For further details, please refer to the Company’s current report on Form 6-K filed on July 19, 2024.

SOURCE 111, Inc