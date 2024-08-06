10x Genomics Technology Supports TenK10K Project Led by Garvan Institute of Medical Research to Help Transform the Treatment of Complex Diseases

Garvan Institute’s TenK10K Project Aims to Map 50 Million Human Cells from 10,000 People

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, announced today its involvement in TenK10K, a large-scale, multi-year study led by the Garvan Institute of Medical Research. The TenK10K project intends to map 50 million human cells from 10,000 people to identify unique genomic fingerprints of autoimmune diseases, heart diseases and cancer. For this groundbreaking project, the Garvan Institute selected Chromium GEM-X products to generate single cell data to improve the accuracy of predicting disease risk and treatment response.

“TenK10K has the potential to enable a significant step forward in personalized medicine,” said Professor Joseph Powell, leader of the TenK10K project, Program Director for Translational Genomics at the Garvan Institute of Medical Research, and Director of the UNSW Cellular Genomics Futures Institute. “Through single cell sequencing, which analyzes individual cells rather than an average of many cells, we can see fingerprints that we’ve never been able to distinguish. We are excited by translational opportunities that come from combining these leading sequencing and single cell technologies with advanced machine learning methods.”

One of the largest projects of its kind, TenK10K aims to improve how accurately disease-linked immune cell fingerprints can be identified and develop:

Commercial tests to identify the right therapy for challenging autoimmune diseases including multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, type 1 diabetes, spondylitis, inflammatory bowel disease and Crohn’s disease

Early trials of powerful new RNA therapies

Potential early targets for treatments for cancers and long COVID

Tests to track the aftermath of heart attacks and identify risk of sudden death

As part of this new study, the Garvan Institute will use Chromium GEM-X products, the next generation of 10x Genomics’ leading single cell technology, delivering increased sensitivity, throughput, data quality and sample recovery. GEM-X is uniquely positioned for translational research, delivering class-leading performance at larger scale and lower cost, even with more challenging samples.

“Single cell analysis at a massive scale has the potential to make a massive impact on how we understand, diagnose, treat and ultimately cure disease. We are thrilled to see the Garvan Institute help turn this potential into reality and use our new Chromium GEM-X technology as part of their groundbreaking TenK10K project,” said Ben Hindson, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer at 10x Genomics. “Enabling more researchers to harness the full power of high-performance single cell analysis at larger scale and lower cost is what drives our continued velocity of innovation.”

TenK10K builds on the early success of the Garvan Institute’s OneK1K pioneering study. For a 2022 paper published in Science, Powell and a team of researchers used single cell sequencing technologies from 10x Genomics to analyze the genomic profile of more than one million cells from 1,000 people. This study led to a proof-of-principle clinical trial at 10 hospitals in Sydney, Australia to help match individual patients with the most effective treatment.

“The early results suggest we can predict a patient’s response to a therapy based on their genetic profile,” Powell added.

For the TenK10K project, the Garvan Institute has partnered with Illumina, which is providing supplies, equipment and specialist research support to the Garvan Institute.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world’s understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visitor connect with us onor

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which fall under the “safe harbor” provisions of those sections. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding 10x Genomics, Inc.'s products, performance, configuration, capabilities, usage and anticipated projects utilizing 10x Genomics technologies. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors. Other risks and uncertainties that could affect 10x Genomics’ financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in the documents 10x Genomics files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time. Although 10x Genomics believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot provide any assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct nor can it guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance, usage and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to 10x Genomics as of the date hereof, and 10x Genomics disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing 10x Genomics’ views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Disclosure Information

10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, our website (), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and our social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts

Investors:

investors@10xgenomics.com

Media:

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/10x-genomics-technology-supports-tenk10k-project-led-by-garvan-institute-of-medical-research-to-help-transform-the-treatment-of-complex-diseases-302214699.html

SOURCE 10x Genomics, Inc.