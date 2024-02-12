Zimmer Biomet Showcases Latest Innovations Across Comprehensive Portfolio at AAOS 2024 Annual Meeting

-- Booth Highlights Include Persona® OsseoTi® Keel Tibia, a Preview of ROSA® Shoulder*, Pending 510(k) Clearance, and the HAMMR™ Automatic Hip Impaction System-- WARSAW, Ind., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet (Formerly Known As Biomet Inc.) (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced that it is showcasing the latest innovations across its product portfolio at the 2024 annual meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) this week in San Francisco. During the meeting, the company will display its forthcoming ROSA® Robotics application for shoulder replacement,* which is pending 510(k) clearance, and provide hands-on demonstrations of key growth drivers including Persona® OsseoTi® Keel Tibia for cementless knee replacement, ROSA® Robotics (ROSA Knee and ROSA Hip), Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Solutions, as well as recently launched surgical tools including HAMMR™ Automatic Hip Impaction System, and the ViVi® Surgical Helmet System. “Every year, the annual AAOS meeting gives us an opportunity to not only demonstrate the breadth and diversity of our portfolio, but also shine a spotlight on the bold and meaningful innovations that transform clinical care, improve the surgical experience, and give us a differentiated competitive advantage,” said Mark Bezjak, President of the Americas at Zimmer Biomet. “From our cementless construct, Persona OsseoTi Keel Tibia, to our ROSA Robotics platform powered by ZBEdge™ Dynamic Intelligence™, we’re excited to share our customer-centric solutions with surgeons from around the world.” Here are the highlights at the Zimmer Biomet booth (#1127): Best-in-Class Implants Persona ® OsseoTi ® Keel Tibia for cementless knee replacement: Launched in 2023, this cementless construct offers stable* 1 initial and biological fixation with OsseoTi ® porous keel design, versatility to switch between cemented and cementless approach intra-operatively, and an anatomic design for proper rotation and optimal bone coverage.

Surgical Tools HAMMR™ Automatic Hip Impaction System for bone preparation and implant placement during hip replacement surgery: Designed to deliver consistent and controlled energy 2 to address surgeon strain, fatigue and repetitive motion associated with a traditional mallet. ViVi ® Surgical Helmet System that keeps clinicians cool and comfortable, while providing clear visibility for precise surgical procedures. Illuminated by a powerful 100,000 Lux LED light, ViVi is the quietest 3 and most lightweight 4,5 surgical helmet available † .

Robotics and Data Intelligence ROSA ® Robotics: Comprehensive, multi-application platform for knee and hip procedures . Designed for Zimmer Biomet’s leading implants and data technologies, ROSA Robotics redefines robotics by providing real-time insights with the goal to optimize outcomes and revolutionize the standard of care. ZBEdge™ Dynamic Intelligence™ : Elevates and unlocks the full potential of Zimmer Biomet’s cutting-edge digital, robotic and implant solutions. ZBEdge technologies collect objective data before, during and after surgery, and then deliver actionable insights to help surgeons make the most informed decision possible.

In addition, the company will provide updates on its ASC strategy, partnerships and comprehensive portfolio. For more information about Zimmer Biomet events at AAOS 2024, visit http://www.zimmerbiomet.com/academy2024. About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence. With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation. For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zimmerbiomet or X / Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “aims,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “looking forward to,” “estimates,” “projects,” “assumes,” “guides,” “targets,” “forecasts,” “continue,” “seeks” or the negatives of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the Company’s expectations, plans, intentions, strategies, prospects, business plans, product and service offerings, new product launches, potential clinical successes, and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties can be found in Zimmer Biomet’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.zimmerbiomet.com or on request from the Company. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary statement is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this press release. References * ROSA Shoulder is currently pending 510(k) clearance and is not commercially available.

† Versus market-share leaders

* Laboratory testing may not be indicative of clinical results.

