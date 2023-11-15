SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   FDA

Zepbound vs Wegovy: A Two-Horse Race

November 14, 2023 | 
1 min read

In this episode BioSpace’s Greg Slabodkin, Tyler Patchen and Lori Ellis discuss Zepbound, Wegovy, the weight loss race and the future of this drug class.

Last week, the ⁠FDA approved Eli Lilly’s obesity drug Zepbound⁠, creating an ⁠anticipated intense competition⁠ between it and Novo Nordisk’s ⁠Wegovy⁠. BioSpace’s Greg Slabodkin, Tyler Patchen and Lori Ellis discuss the weight loss race and the future of this drug class.

Plus, a quick recap on Valneva, the FDA’s first Chikungunya vaccine approval.

Lori Ellis is the head of insights at BioSpace, providing research and industry analysis as well as paid custom content for BioSpace clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.

Greg Slabodkin is the News Editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at greg.slabodkin@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.    

Tyler Patchen is a staff writer at BioSpace. You can reach him at tyler.patchen@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple podcasts

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iHeart

FDA Approvals Podcasts Metabolic disorders Weight loss The Weekly
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Collage of a dragon, congress, and money
Opinion
BIOSECURE Act Threatens Already Strained U.S. Supply Chain
September 9, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
JX (Jaxon) Tan
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoffs
Biopharma Layoff Tracker 2024: Connect Biopharma, BioMarin and More Cut Staff
September 6, 2024
 · 
149 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Pictured: FDA signage at its office in Washington, DC
Approvals
Travere Wins Full FDA Approval for IgAN Treatment Filspari
September 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Eli Lilly's world headquarters in Indianapolis
Diabetes
Lilly Gains Ground on Novo With Positive Phase III Readouts for Weekly Insulin
September 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac