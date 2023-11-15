Zepbound vs Wegovy: A Two-Horse Race

Last week, the ⁠FDA approved Eli Lilly’s obesity drug Zepbound⁠, creating an ⁠anticipated intense competition⁠ between it and Novo Nordisk’s ⁠Wegovy⁠. BioSpace’s Greg Slabodkin, Tyler Patchen and Lori Ellis discuss the weight loss race and the future of this drug class.

Plus, a quick recap on Valneva, the FDA’s first Chikungunya vaccine approval.

Lori Ellis is the head of insights at BioSpace, providing research and industry analysis as well as paid custom content for BioSpace clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.

Greg Slabodkin is the News Editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at greg.slabodkin@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.

Tyler Patchen is a staff writer at BioSpace. You can reach him at tyler.patchen@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.

