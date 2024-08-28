SUBSCRIBE
X4 Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming September Investor Conferences

August 28, 2024 | 
BOSTON, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X4 Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XFOR), a company driven to improve the lives of people with rare diseases of the immune system, today announced that management will be participating in three upcoming investor conferences in September 2024:

Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Time: 2:35 PM EDT
Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings
Webcast Link

Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, September 5, 2024
Format: 1x1 Meetings

Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Time: 3:40 PM EDT
Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings
Webcast Link

The live webcasts for the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference and the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference will also be accessible through the investor relations section of X4 Pharmaceuticals’ website at www.x4pharma.com. Following the completion of these fireside chats, the webcast replays will be available on the X4 website.

For interested investors looking to schedule one-on-one meetings with company management, please contact your respective Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, or Cantor Fitzgerald representatives.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals
X4 is delivering progress for patients by developing and commercializing innovative therapies for those with rare diseases of the immune system and significant unmet needs. Leveraging our expertise in CXCR4 and immune system biology, we have successfully developed mavorixafor, which has received U.S. approval as XOLREMDI™ (mavorixafor) capsules in its first indication. We are also evaluating the use of mavorixafor in additional potential indications. X4 corporate headquarters are in Boston, Massachusetts and our research center of excellence is in Vienna, Austria. For more information, please visit our website at www.x4pharma.com.

Company Contact:
José Juves
Head of Corporate & Patient Affairs
jose.juves@x4pharma.com

Investor Contact:
Daniel Ferry
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
(617) 430-7576

Massachusetts Events
