Genetown

X4 Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming November 2023 Investor Conferences

November 10, 2023 | 
1 min read

X4 Pharmaceuticals announced that management will be participating in fireside chats at the upcoming Stifel Healthcare Conference being held in New York City, from November 14-15, 2023, and the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference being held in New York City, from November 28-30, 2023.

Stifel Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Time: 4:10 PM ET
Webcast Link

Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Time: 1:00PM ET
Webcast Link

About X4 Pharmaceuticals
X4 Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company driven to improve the lives of people with rare diseases of the immune system. Our lead clinical candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4 that is being developed as an oral, once-daily therapy across a variety of immunodeficiencies, including WHIM (Warts, Hypogammaglobulinemia, Infections, and Myelokathexis) syndrome and certain chronic neutropenic disorders. Following successful completion of a global, pivotal, Phase 3 clinical trial, we are seeking U.S. regulatory approval of oral, once-daily mavorixafor for the treatment of people aged 12 years and older with WHIM syndrome. We are also currently planning a Phase 3 clinical program evaluating mavorixafor in certain chronic neutropenic disorders. We continue to leverage our insights into CXCR4 and immune system biology at our corporate headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts and at our research center of excellence in Vienna, Austria. For more information, please visit our website at www.x4pharma.com.

Contacts:
Daniel Ferry (investors)
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
(617) 430-7576

Brett Whelan (media)
LifeSci Communications
bwhelan@lifescicomms.com


