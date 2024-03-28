SUBSCRIBE
Will the IRA’s Focus on the Pharmaceutical Industry Hurt the World’s Healthcare System Instead of Helping Patients?

March 28, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Lori Ellis

The pharmaceutical industry is facing critical attention, particularly around drug pricing and development costs. Drug development cost is about 10% of the total healthcare spend in the United States. Broader issues such as local monopolies, utilization, unit, and costs and local monopolies, politics and a fragmented payer system contribute to the increasingly high costs to patients.

Challenging as these issues are, they must be addressed to lower patient costs. In this episode, our guests discuss more efficient drug development practices but also some of the broader issues within the United States healthcare system and the IRA’s impacts on not only US patients but the world.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠⁠Ali Pashazadeh⁠⁠, CEO,Treehill Partners

⁠⁠Dan Smithey⁠⁠, President, CEO and Co-founder, Serán BioScience

⁠⁠Matthew Price⁠⁠, COO and Co-founder, Promontory Therapeutics

⁠⁠Peter Rubin⁠⁠, Executive Director, No Patient Left Behind

⁠⁠Rob Williamson⁠⁠, President and COO, Triumvira Immunologics

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple podcasts

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iHeart


Government Podcasts Drug pricing IRA
Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis is the Head of Insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
