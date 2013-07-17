SUBSCRIBE
Will Payments to Scientists for New Drugs Improve GlaxoSmithKline’s R&D Productivity?

July 17, 2013 | 
1 min read

It’s pretty hard for a former pharma R&D scientist to ignore the following article from The Sunday Times: “Banker bonuses for Glaxo boffins”. Actually, I had to look up the meaning of “boffin” (British slang for a scientist or a technical expert). But the gist of the article is that GSK is planning to pay banker-style bonuses to R&D scientists if compounds that they discovered reach the market. These awards won’t be trivial. According to the author, Matthew Goodwin, the GSK payouts could range from $7.5 – $15 million.

