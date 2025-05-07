Beyond Theory

Real-World AI Wins in Life Science R&D – Faster & Smarter

LIVE WEBINAR | JUNE 25 | 11AM – 12PM EST

ABOUT THE WEBINAR

Are long R&D cycles, overwhelming literature reviews, or patent bottlenecks slowing your path to innovation? In the fast-evolving life science landscape, AI is no longer a luxury—it’s a necessity. Join our exclusive webinar to discover how cutting-edge AI tools empower R&D teams, IP strategists, and innovation leaders to:

· Streamline workflows and enhance collaboration by automating tedious tasks like literature synthesis and patent analysis.

· Shorten R&D timelines with AI-driven insights for faster hypothesis validation and decision-making.

· Unlock hidden opportunities in idea scouting and competitive intelligence using predictive analytics.

Ben Coverdale, our expert in AI for Life Sciences expert, will showcase real-world use cases, including how a leading biotech company slashed months off their discovery phase by integrating AI into their processes. You’ll walk away with actionable strategies to tackle information overload, prioritize high-impact projects, and stay ahead in a competitive market.

Reserve your spot now to learn how AI isn’t just the future—it’s the key to dominating the present. Transform your workflow, outpace competitors, and turn scientific challenges into breakthroughs.

REGISTER TO ATTEND

FEATURED SPEAKER
Ben Coverdale, PhD
Global Account Director | Patsnap
Experienced Global Account Director with a demonstrated history of working in the life sciences and innovation intelligence industries.

Strong research professional with a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) focused in Biomedical Materials from The University of Manchester. Developed 3D scaffold fabrication methods for the regeneration of bone tissue, gaining insight in product development and the patent landscape in the medical device and biotechnology industries.

Supporting big pharma and key academic institutions to optimise their R&D workflows, Ben now supports innovative and disruptive life science companies to protect their IP portfolios, understand competitor movements, and innovate faster in rapidly developing markets.
HOST
Lori Ellis[square]
Lori Ellis
Head of Insights | BioSpace
Lori is the head of insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. She creates engaging content for clients to support their marketing objectives. She has been part of an award-winning marketing team and has won a Muse Creative award, a Vega award and several Adobe awards in collaborative team projects for her audio narration work. Her experience in the television/film and audio industries benefits both BioSpace and partners through her moderation and hosting of live and virtual events. While she has covered all elements of the drug development process, her primary focuses are women’s health issues, the economic climate, and the ever-evolving impact of technology – specifically artificial intelligence – on the pharmaceutical industry.