Waters New Rapid Screening-DSC Enables Up to 24x Faster Thermal Stability Testing at Ultra-Low Sample Volumes for Antibody Drugs

Reduces sample volume requirements by 25x through use of advanced microfluidic technologies while increasing throughput up to 24x compared with competitor capillary DSC technologies i .

. Streamlines thermal stability testing of biologics using disposable microfluidic chips (MFCs) enabling analysis under actual high-concentration drug dosing and use conditions.

Delivers faster and more accurate measurements of high-concentration biological drug formulationsii with unique design that simplifies sample preparation and accelerates drug development.

MILFORD, Mass., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) announced today the global release of the TA Instruments™ Rapid Screening-Differential Scanning Calorimeter (TA Instruments RS-DSC), designed for biopharmaceutical developers. The TA Instruments RS-DSC is a high-throughput DSC for precise thermal stability testing of high-concentration biologic formulations specifically for antibody drugs and engineered proteins.

“Demand is increasing for higher concentration injectable drugs, and biologic developers are looking for stability testing that is fast and efficient,” said Jianqing Bennett, Waters Corporation Senior Vice President of the TA Instruments Division. “Our new Rapid Screening-DSC meets these needs by providing a high-throughput alternative to existing capillary DSCs and a more reliable and accurate option to differential scanning fluorescence (DSF) technologies.”

The TA Instruments RS-DSC offers a more convenient and accurate solution to assess biological drug stability and quality by employing disposable, low sample volume microfluidic chips (MFCs) that enable up to 24 simultaneous measurements. This reduces or eliminates the need for sample dilution, repetitive instrument cleaning, and lowers contamination risk. Its unique design avoids the sensitivity challenges of DSF methods, enabling it to produce more accurate dataiii on high-concentration samples.

Additionally, the TA Instruments RS-DSC features state-of-the-art automated software that provides rapid, effortless, precise, and in-depth insights about a sample’s thermodynamic properties.

The TA Instruments RS-DSC is now available globally to all customers through the TA Instruments Division of Waters Corporation.

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, food, and environmental sciences for more than 65 years. With approximately 7,700 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 15 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

Waters and TA Instruments are trademarks of Waters Technologies Corporation.

i As compared to capillary DSC offered by a leading in-market competitor. Comparison based on published specifications – the TA Instruments RS-DSC can perform 24 test runs for every one run on the competing capillary DSC instrument, which also operates at a nearly 25x higher sample volume (250 uL) over that of the TA Instruments RS-DSC (11uL). ii Compared to differential scanning fluorescence (DSF), whose sensor can become saturated at high concentrations. iii Compared to differential scanning fluorescence (DSF), whose sensor can become saturated at high concentrations.

