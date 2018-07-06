Watercrest Lake Nona Assisted Living and Memory Care Shares Lake Nona’s Mission of Improved Health and Wellness

VERO BEACH, Fla., July 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In the city recognized by CBS News and The Wall Street Journal as one of the nation’s leading wellness communities, Watercrest Senior Living Group is part of the mission to optimize healthy living in the Lake Nona community. Lake Nona is nationally acclaimed as one of the fastest-growing communities designed specifically for improving health, and Watercrest Lake Nona Assisted Living and Memory Care is doing just that for their residents and associates.

Watercrest Lake Nona is a luxury senior living community offering 56 assisted living and 24 memory care residences with premium accommodations, resort-like amenities, and exceptional care, all nestled in the 7,000-acre master-designed community of Lake Nona, Florida.

With the addition of their new Executive Chef, Ramon Santiago-Ortiz, Watercrest Lake Nona will continue to excel in the delivery of fresh, locally grown, seasonal ingredients prepared with impeccable attention to detail. With spacious and exquisitely designed indoor and outdoor eating areas, residents of Watercrest Lake Nona enjoy culinary experiences that liven the senses in a resort-style environment.

Chef Ramon’s culinary career began at an early age, inspired by his Dad’s cooking of Latin cuisine, and love for quality and tradition. He entered the culinary field as a Prep Cook at a fine dining Chinese restaurant, then assisted a Saucier at a prestigious Italian restaurant, where he realized his culinary passion. Motivated, he pursued a career in the culinary arts, moving his family to Florida to broaden his culinary experience. Seeking to further his knowledge beyond his Sales and Marketing degree, he enrolled and graduated with High Honors in Culinary Arts at Le Cordon Bleu College Orlando.

Chef Ramon brings over twenty years of experience to Watercrest Lake Nona, serving a variety of cuisines, including Latin-American Fusion, Mexican, Mediterranean, and Italian. He has most recently dedicated himself to serving in senior living communities, where he truly enjoys the opportunity to satisfy and fulfill the expectations of his residents.

“I consider myself a great instructor, setting the tone of the kitchen, and creating a warm environment where everyone feels important, and has the opportunity to grow and learn each day,” says Ramon Santiago-Ortiz, Executive Chef of Watercrest Lake Nona. “I enjoy mentoring and providing my team with new ideas and techniques to utilize essential nutrients and prepare delicious foods which ensure a vibrant, active dining experience for our residents and guests.”

Watercrest associates answer a calling to serve seniors and their families every day. They are recognized for their achievements and empowered to share their vast experience with their peers. By continuously investing in these servant hearts, Watercrest Senior Living Group develops value-centered leaders who deliver personalized service.

Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestslg.com.

