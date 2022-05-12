Volastra Therapeutics Announces Participation in 2022 Guggenheim Synthetic Lethality Day

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Volastra Therapeutics, an oncology company focused on exploiting chromosomal instability (CIN) as a vulnerability for cancer cells, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 2022 Guggenheim Synthetic Lethality Day on May 16th at 11:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed in the News and Views section of the company’s website at https://www.volastratx.com/news/. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company’s website for 90 days.

About Volastra Therapeutics, Inc.

Volastra Therapeutics is a New York-based drug discovery and therapeutics company pioneering novel approaches to treating cancer by exploiting chromosomal instability (CIN), cancer’s most targetable vulnerability. Founded by Lewis Cantley, Ph.D., Olivier Elemento, Ph.D., and Samuel Bakhoum, M.D., Ph.D., Volastra is rapidly developing and implementing new methods to exploit this vulnerability. Leveraging its proprietary CINtech platform, the company is advancing a novel synthetic lethal and immune activating pipeline. Volastra’s lead program targets KIF18A, a mitotic kinesin, with first-in-human studies anticipated to start in early 2023.

For more information, please visit volastratx.com.

