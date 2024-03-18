Virtual Incision’s MIRA Surgical System to be Featured Among Elite AI-Enabled Innovations at NVIDIA GTC

LINCOLN, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Virtual Incision Corporation, the developer of the MIRA Surgical System (MIRA), today announced the company will showcase MIRA at NVIDIA GTC. The global AI conference is focused on exploring what’s next in AI, computer graphics, data science, machine learning, and autonomous machines across industries. Virtual Incision will be featured in booth 1332 at the Healthcare Pavilion located inside the Expo Hall. The event will take place March 18-21, 2024 in San Jose, Calif.

During the conference, attendees will have the opportunity to perform a series of simulated surgical tasks with MIRA, the world’s first miniaturized robotic-assisted surgery (miniRAS) platform. The system utilizes the NVIDIA Jetson platform to collect, convert, and enhance visual data from MIRA’s integrated articulating camera. In addition, Virtual Incision will show examples of how Jetson can be used in future iterations of MIRA to enable capabilities such as low-latency remote surgery, intra-procedure AI-enhanced visualization, and post-procedure data analysis.

“As a robotics platform, MIRA is inherently designed to leverage computer assistance and artificial intelligence,” said Shane Farritor, Ph.D., co-founder and chief technology officer at Virtual Incision. “In the future, this can be used to inform decisions, reduce errors and enable remote surgery to ultimately have a positive impact on patient outcomes. We are excited to combine NVIDIA technology with MIRA’s small form factor to potentially bring cutting-edge technology to millions of patients each year, without disrupting the operational workflow of healthcare facilities.”

Virtual Incision’s presence at GTC comes after a series of recent significant milestones for the company in 2024. Earlier this year, the experimental device spaceMIRA, a space-focused iteration of MIRA, was the first surgical robot to be sent to the International Space Station (ISS). spaceMIRA leveraged NVIDIA Jetson to collect, compress, and send the visual data via satellite link so that a simulated remote surgery could be successfully performed by surgeons at the company’s headquarters in Lincoln, Neb.

Additionally, Virtual Incision received FDA marketing authorization for MIRA for use in adults undergoing colectomy procedures. In 2024, the company expects to begin commercialization with selected centers in the United States and is planning clinical studies in other abdominal surgery applications such as gynecology and general surgery.

“The potential for AI and robotics in healthcare is vast,” said David Niewolny, director of business development for healthcare/med tech at NVIDIA. “The MIRA Surgical System leverages key computing elements from the NVIDIA accelerated computing and AI platform. Together, we’re working towards transforming the future of surgery to potentially enhance the precision, safety, and efficiency.”

About the MIRA Surgical System

MIRA is the world’s first miniaturized robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system. Its small, sleek form factor is designed to offer the benefits of RAS during abdominal surgical procedures without the logistical inefficiencies of traditional mainframe robotics. The easily accessible device weighs approximately two pounds and offers internal triangulation with shoulders, arms, and infinite wrist roll inside of the body. It can be used in any operating room – a dedicated mainframe room is unnecessary. With its drape- and dock-free design and portability, MIRA is quick to set up, clean, and move between cases. Its conveniently accessible design positions it to be used as a standalone system or a complementary tool for facilities that already own a mainframe. With MIRA, every operating room is RAS-ready.

Important Safety Information

The MIRA Surgical System is intended for prescription use only. Patients should talk to their doctor to decide if surgery with a MIRA Surgical System is right for them. For important safety information, indications for use, risks, and warnings, please refer to www.virtualincision.com/safety-information.

About Virtual Incision

Virtual Incision is on a mission to simplify robotic-assisted surgery (RAS), so more patients and their surgeons can access its benefits every day. Headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska, and holding over two hundred patents and patent applications, the company is developing MIRA, the first-of-its-kind miniature RAS system. Virtual Incision’s goal is to make every operating room RAS-ready. For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to, statements regarding our plans, beliefs, expectations, assumptions, and other statements that are not necessarily historical facts. You are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve risks and uncertainties. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements. This communication also contains market data related to our business and industry which includes projections that are based on several assumptions we believe are reasonable and most significant to the projections as of the date of this communication. If any of our assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may significantly differ from our projections based on these assumptions.

