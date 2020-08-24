Verona Pharma to Present Phase 2b data with Ensifentrine in COPD at the European Respiratory Society International Congress 2020New subgroup analysis supports ensifentrine’s efficacy in symptomatic COPD patients

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (AIM: VRP) (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces that it will present new subgroup analysis from Phase 2b trials with nebulized ensifentrine in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (“COPD”) at the European Respiratory Society (“ERS”) International Congress on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. The abstracts are available on the ERS website and will be published in a supplement of the September 2020 edition of the peer reviewed journal, European Respiratory Journal.

Tara Rheault, Vice President, R&D and Global Project Management at Verona Pharma, will present subgroup analysis of Phase 2b data, first reported by Verona Pharma on January 13, 2020 , and March 26, 2018 , demonstrating that nebulized ensifentrine as monotherapy or added on to tiotropium (Spiriva® Respimat®), a long acting anti-muscarinic (“LAMA”) bronchodilator, improves lung function in moderate to severe COPD patients regardless of smoking status or history of chronic bronchitis over 4 weeks.

In addition to the oral presentation, Verona Pharma will highlight data demonstrating that nebulized ensifentrine added on to tiotropium over 4 weeks improved lung function, symptoms and quality of life in moderate to severe COPD patients who were either reversible (≥12% and 200 mL) to albuterol and non-reversible (<12% or 200 mL) at screening compared to placebo added on to tiotropium. Importantly, in non-reversible patients, a large, clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement in QoL as measured by SGRQ‑C Total Score was observed.

Details of Verona Pharma’s oral presentation and abstracts are listed below with links to the ERS website.

Oral Presentation OA4787: Ensifentrine, a dual PDE3/PDE4 inhibitor, improves FEV 1 1 regardless of smoking status or history of chronic bronchitis

Presenter: Tara Rheault, Vice President, R&D and Global Project Management, Verona Pharma

Channel 2: Cutting edge science: novel molecules and mechanisms of airway diseases

Session 415

Date / Time: Tuesday September 8, 2020 at 6:21 PM CEST / 5:21 PM BST / 12:15 PM ET

Poster PA988: Ensifentrine added on to tiotropium significantly improves lung function, symptoms and QoL in symptomatic COPD patients regardless of baseline reversibility

Presenter: Kathleen Rickard, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Verona Pharma

Pre-Congress Content: Clinical studies of COPD: combination inhalers and much more Session 84

1 FEV 1 : Forced Expiratory Volume in one second, a standard measure of lung function

About Ensifentrine

Ensifentrine (RPL554) is an investigational, first-in-class, inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 (PDE3 and PDE4). This dual inhibition enables it to combine both bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory effects in one compound. Ensifentrine has demonstrated significant and clinically meaningful improvements in both lung function and COPD symptoms, including breathlessness, in Verona Pharma’s prior Phase 2 clinical studies in patients with moderate to severe COPD. In addition, nebulized ensifentrine showed further improved lung function and reduced lung volumes in patients taking standard short- and long-acting bronchodilator therapy, including maximum bronchodilator treatment with dual/triple therapy. Ensifentrine has been well tolerated in clinical trials involving more than 1,300 people to date.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. If successfully developed and approved, Verona Pharma’s product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. The Company plans to initiate its Phase 3 clinical program ENHANCE (Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy) later in 2020 for nebulized ensifentrine for COPD maintenance treatment. The Company raised gross proceeds of $200 million through a private placement in July 2020 and expects the funds to support its operations and Phase 3 clinical program into 2023. Two additional formulations of ensifentrine are currently in Phase 2 development for the treatment of COPD: dry powder inhaler (“DPI”) and pressurized metered-dose inhaler. Ensifentrine also has potential applications in COVID-19, cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases. For more information, please visit www.veronapharma.com.

