Verona Pharma to Announce Interim Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and Provide Corporate Update

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (AIM: VRP) (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces that it will report its audited financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 on Friday, August 14, 2020 and host an investment community conference call at 9:00 a.m. EDT / 2:00 p.m. BST to discuss these financial results and provide a corporate update.

To participate, please dial one of the following numbers and reference conference ID 4180419:

877-870-9135 for callers in the United States

+44 800 279 6619 for international callers

A live webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations link on the Investors page of the Company’s website, www.veronapharma.com , and an audio replay will be available there for 30 days.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. If successfully developed and approved, Verona Pharma’s product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. Following a response from the U.S. FDA to Verona Pharma’s End-of-Phase 2 briefing package, the Company plans to initiate its Phase 3 clinical program ENHANCE (Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy) later in 2020 for nebulized ensifentrine for COPD maintenance treatment. The Company raised gross proceeds of $200 million through a private placement in July 2020 and expects the funds to support its operations and Phase 3 clinical program into 2023. Verona Pharma is currently in Phase 2 development with two additional formulations of ensifentrine for the treatment of COPD: dry powder inhaler (DPI) and pressurized metered-dose inhaler. Ensifentrine also has potential applications in cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases. For more information, please visit www.veronapharma.com.