Verona Pharma Reports Positive Phase 2 Results with Dry Powder Inhaler Formulation of Ensifentrine in COPD

LONDON, August 5, 2019 – Verona Pharma plc (AIM: VRP) (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces positive Phase 2 data with a dry powder inhaler (“DPI”) formulation of its lead development product, ensifentrine, for the maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (“COPD”). All of the primary and secondary lung function endpoints were met in the Phase 2 trial.

Highlights:

Primary endpoint met: highly statistically significant and clinically meaningful dose-dependent improvement in lung function

Secondary lung function endpoints met, data supportive of twice daily dosing and ensifentrine well tolerated at all dose levels

Delivery via DPI could substantially expand the clinical utility and commercial opportunity for ensifentrine in COPD

The Phase 2 trial met all of its primary and secondary lung function endpoints with ensifentrine delivered in a DPI format. The magnitude of improvement in lung function and duration of action were highly statistically significant and support twice daily dosing of ensifentrine for the treatment of COPD.

Primary endpoint met : peak FEV 1 [1] improvements over baseline of 102 mL for the 150 µg [2]

: peak FEV Secondary endpoints met : Statistically significant improvements in average FEV 1 over 12 hours were observed over 7 days with all doses

(average FEV 1 AUC (0-12hr) [3] Ensifentrine in a handheld dry powder format was well tolerated at all doses with an adverse event profile similar to placebo. The safety profile was comparable to that observed in prior studies with nebulized ensifentrine.

:

“Achieving a bronchodilator response of this magnitude in COPD patients is clinically meaningful and very encouraging,” commented Joseph A Boscia, III, MD a Pulmonary Physician and Principle Investigator at Vitalink Research-Union, South Carolina. “This highlights the potential for ensifentrine’s unique mechanism of action to provide lung function improvement and meet the urgent clinical need for new treatments for patients with this progressive and debilitating disease.”

Jan-Anders Karlsson, PhD, CEO of Verona Pharma, said: “These very promising data with the DPI formulation support our view that ensifentrine is an effective bronchodilator in COPD patients, whether administered as a dry powder via a handheld inhaler or as a suspension via a nebulizer. Our proof-of-concept dry powder formulation can be adapted to different DPI devices used in the market. Millions of patients prefer to use a handheld device, and these data significantly expand ensifentrine’s commercial potential. We plan to complete further development and commercialization of the DPI formulation with a partner and these clinical data strongly support this opportunity.”

In addition to the DPI formulation of ensifentrine, Verona Pharma is developing a pressurized metered-dose inhaler (“pMDI”) formulation of ensifentrine and expects to report initial single dose data using this widely used handheld inhaler format in the second half of 2019, with final multiple dose data from a one week study expected in the first quarter of 2020. Progression of the nebulized suspension formulation of ensifentrine continues, with data from the ongoing Phase 2b clinical trial expected around year end. Verona Pharma anticipates progressing the ensifentrine nebulizer formulation into Phase 3 clinical trials in 2020.

Study Design

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, two-part Phase 2 trial (ClinicalTrial.gov NCT04027439) enrolled 35 patients with moderate-to-severe COPD at one US site to investigate the efficacy and safety of a DPI formulation of ensifentrine compared to placebo. In Part A of the trial, patients received a single dose of one (out of five) dosage strengths of ensifentrine (150 µg, 500 µg, 1500 µg, 3000 µg, or 6000 µg) or placebo. In March 2019, Verona Pharma reported positive interim efficacy and safety data from the first part of the trial, triggering initiation of the second part of the trial.

In Part B of the trial, patients were randomized to receive one of four dose levels (150 µg, 500 µg, 1500 µg, or 3000 µg) of ensifentrine DPI formulation or placebo, administered twice daily over one week. All patients received each dose level and placebo over five seven-day treatment periods. The primary endpoint was improvement in peak bronchodilator effect of repeat doses of ensifentrine delivered via DPI compared to placebo, as measured by FEV 1 . Secondary objectives included evaluating the safety, tolerability and bronchodilator profile of repeat doses of ensifentrine administered by DPI, as well as the pharmacokinetic profile, onset of action, and the amount of rescue medication use during treatment periods.

Data on the primary and secondary lung function and pharmacokinetic profile endpoints have been received and all endpoints were met. Data on the amount of rescue medication use during treatment periods are expected later this month.

About COPD

COPD is a progressive and life-threatening respiratory disease without a cure. The World Health Organization estimates that it will become the third leading cause of death worldwide by 2030. The condition damages the airways and the lungs, leading to debilitating breathlessness that has a devastating impact on performing basic daily activities such as getting out of bed, showering, eating and walking. In the United States alone, the 2010 total annual medical costs related to COPD were estimated to be $32 billion and are projected to rise to $49 billion in 2020. In the US, DPI and pMDI handheld inhalers are the most widely used option for medication in COPD, where an estimated 5.5 million people use inhalers for COPD maintenance therapy. This market was valued at approximately $6 billion in 2017. About 800,000 US COPD patients on dual/triple inhaled therapy (LAMA/LABA +/- ICS) remain uncontrolled, experiencing symptoms that impair quality of life. These patients urgently need better treatments.

About Verona Pharma plc

Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Verona Pharma’s product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is a first-in-class, inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that has been shown to act as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound. Three formulations of ensifentrine are under development for the treatment of COPD:nebulized ensifentrine is currently in Phase 2b clinical development for the maintenance treatment of COPD and is planned to enter Phase 3 trials for this indication in 2020; a dry powder inhaler (“DPI”) formulation reported positive Phase 2 data in August 2019; a pressurized metered-dose inhaler (“pMDI”) formulation expects to report Phase 2 single dose data in the second half of 2019, with final data expected in the first quarter of 2020. Verona Pharma may also develop ensifentrine for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and asthma.

Nebulized ensifentrine has shown significant and clinically meaningful improvements in both lung function and COPD symptoms, including breathlessness, in prior Phase 2 clinical studies in patients with moderate-to-severe COPD. In addition, nebulized ensifentrine has further improved lung function and reduced lung volumes in patients taking standard short- and long-acting bronchodilator therapy, including maximum bronchodilator treatment with dual/triple therapy. Ensifentrine has been well tolerated in clinical trials involving more than 800 people to date.

