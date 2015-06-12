Verona Pharma Release: Secondary Listing To Provide Trading Facility On Xetra Exchange In Germany

12 June 2015, Cardiff – Verona Pharma plc (‘Verona’ or ‘the Company’), the AIM listed drug development company focused on first-in-class medicines to treat respiratory diseases, announces today it has undertaken a secondary listing on the Xetra exchange, part of the Deutsche Borse in Germany. The German cusip is ISIN: GB00B06GSH43 and the symbol is I9S.

Verona Pharma has engaged Oddo Seydler AG to act as designated sponsor and market maker for the company’s shares on the Frankfurt exchange and the electronic Xetra platform. The Company has chosen to list on the Xetra exchange as a way of further raising its profile within continental Europe and to increase the potential for investors in German-speaking Europe to trade in the Company’s shares.

-Ends-

For further information please contact:

Verona Pharma plc

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7863 3300

Jan-Anders Karlsson, CEO

N+1 Singer

Tel: +44 (0)20 7496 3000

Aubrey Powell / Jen Boorer

FTI Consulting

Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Julia Phillips / Simon Conway

Notes to Editors

About Verona Pharma plc

Verona Pharma plc is a UK-based clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative prescription medicines to treat respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and cystic fibrosis.

Verona Pharma’s lead drug, RPL554, is a first-in-class drug currently in Phase 2 trials as a nebulised treatment for acute exacerbations of COPD in the hospital setting. The drug is a dual phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3/4 inhibitor and therefore has both bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory effects, which are essential to the improvement of patients with COPD and asthma.

Verona Pharma is also building a broader portfolio of RPL554-containing products to maximise its benefit to patients and its value. This includes the very significant markets for COPD and asthma maintenance therapy. The Company is also exploring the potential of the drug in different diseases, such as cystic fibrosis, where it is in pre-clinical testing and has recently received a Venture and Innovation Award from the UK Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

