SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Bio NC

Verona Pharma Announces August 2020 Virtual Investor Conference Participation

August 3, 2020 | 
2 min read

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces that David Zaccardelli, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Mark Hahn, Chief Financial Officer, will present a company overview at the following virtual investor conferences in August 2020

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (AIM: VRP) (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces that David Zaccardelli, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Mark Hahn, Chief Financial Officer, will present a company overview at the following virtual investor conferences in August 2020:

BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference
Date: Monday, August 10
Time: 2:30 PM ET

Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference
Date: Wednesday, August 12
Time: 11:30 AM ET

40th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference
Date: Thursday, August 13
Time: 4:30 PM ET

A live webcast of each event will be available on the Events and Presentations link on the Investors page of the Company’s website, www.veronapharma.com, and an audio replay will be available there for 30 days.

About Verona Pharma
Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. If successfully developed and approved, Verona Pharma’s product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. Following a response from the U.S. FDA to Verona Pharma’s End-of-Phase 2 briefing package, the Company plans to initiate its Phase 3 clinical program ENHANCE (Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy) later in 2020 for nebulized ensifentrine for COPD maintenance treatment. The Company raised gross proceeds of $200 million through a private placement in July 2020 and expects the funds to support its operations and Phase 3 clinical program into 2023. Verona Pharma is currently in Phase 2 development with two additional formulations of ensifentrine for the treatment of COPD: dry powder inhaler (DPI) and pressurized metered-dose inhaler. Ensifentrine also has potential applications in cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases. For more information, please visit www.veronapharma.com.

Verona Pharma plc Tel: +44 (0)20 3283 4200
Victoria Stewart, Director of Communications info@veronapharma.com
N+1 Singer
(Nominated Adviser and UK Broker)		 Tel: +44 (0)20 3283 4200
Aubrey Powell / George Tzimas / Iqra Amin (Corporate Finance)
Tom Salvesen (Corporate Broking)
Optimum Strategic Communications
(European Media and Investor Enquiries)		 Tel: +44 (0)20 950 9144
verona@optimumcomms.com
Mary Clark / Eva Haas / Shabnam Bashir
Argot Partners
(US Investor Enquiries)		 Tel: +1 212-600-1902
verona@argotpartners.com
Kimberly Minarovich / Michael Barron

Primary Logo

Events Europe
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Sanofi's Distribution Center in Quebec, Canada
Radiopharmaceuticals
Sanofi Inks $326M Radiopharma Deal With Orano
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Leadership concept with chess figures. 3D Rendering
Obesity
Lilly’s Sprawling Obesity Clinical Program Underscores Challenges for Biotechs
October 9, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Phoenix, Arizona/
Business
Meeting on the Mesa to Highlight Cell and Gene Therapy Opportunities, Challenges
October 3, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Exterior view of the headquarters of the
FDA
Sanofi and Regeneron’s Dupixent Snags First Biologic Approval in COPD
September 27, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin