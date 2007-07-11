SUBSCRIBE
Ventana Medical Systems, Inc.'s Board Unanimously Rejects Roche Holding AG’s Unsolicited Tender Offer as Inadequate

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of Ventana Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMSI) today announced that it has thoroughly reviewed Roche’s unsolicited tender offer with the assistance of its financial and legal advisors (Merrill Lynch & Co., Goldman, Sachs & Co., Sidley Austin LLP and Snell & Wilmer LLP) and unanimously determined that the $75 per share cash offer is inadequate in multiple respects and contrary to the best interests of Ventana’s stockholders. Accordingly, the Board recommends that stockholders not tender any of their shares to Roche. The letter sent today by Ventana to the Chairman of Roche appears below.

