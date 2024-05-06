Vasomune Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation at the American Thoracic Society International Conference

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Vasomune Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of AV-001 for the treatment of diseases associated with vascular dysfunction, today announced that the Company will present a Late-Breaking scientific poster at the upcoming 2024 American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference taking place May 17-22, 2024, at the Manchester Grand Hyatt, San Diego, CA.

Vasomune’s lead drug candidate AV-001, codeveloped with AnGes Inc, is a first-in-class fully synthetic PEGylated peptide targeting the Tie2 receptor. Activation of the Tie2 receptor plays a critical role in promoting vascular stability, barrier integrity and endothelial quiescence. Activation of the Tie2 receptor by AV-001 has demonstrated therapeutic potential for the treatment of pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome resulting from infection by SARS-CoV-2 or other viral or bacterial pathogens. AV-001 is currently being researched in NCT05123755, a Phase 2a study for patients hospitalized with pneumonia.

“Peer-reviewed presentation of our Phase 1 development data is an important landmark in our development efforts for AV-001” said Dr. Brian E. Jahns, President and Chief Operating Officer. “Vasomune is grateful to the National Research Council Canada for grant #IRAP-965762 which supported the Phase 1 study. Vasomune is also indebted to the United States Department of Defense Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs award #PR191212 for support to advance AV-001 into the clinic.”

Ei Yamada, President & CEO of AnGes, said that “Our Phase 1 trial, NCT04737486, demonstrates that the safety, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of AV-001 support further development. We look forward to future success with AV-001.”

Clinical and Scientific Sessions

Date: May 21, 2024

May 21, 2024 Presentation Time: 11:30 AM – 1:15 PM PT

11:30 AM – 1:15 PM PT Session (C40): ARDS and Acute Respiratory Failure: Mechanism, Risk and Outcomes

ARDS and Acute Respiratory Failure: Mechanism, Risk and Outcomes Poster: 14798 - A Randomized, Double‑Blind, Placebo‑Controlled Phase 1 Single and Multiple‑Dose Pharmacokinetic First‑In‑Human Study of AV‑001 in Healthy Subjects for the Treatment of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed by visiting https://vasomune.com/ after the conclusion of the ATS Conference.

About AV-001

Originally discovered and designed at Sunnybrook Research Institute at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, AV-001 is being developed by Vasomune Therapeutics, Inc. under a co-development agreement with AnGes, Inc. [TYO: 4563]. AV-001 is a novel investigational medicine that targets the Tie2 receptor, a transmembrane protein most highly expressed on the surface of endothelial cells in the vasculature. AV-001 activates the nonredundant Tie2-Angiopoietin signaling axis, and through stimulation of multiple downstream pathways normalizes the vasculature by enhancing endothelial cell stability, restoring normal barrier defense, and blocking vascular leak. Vascular dysfunction contributes to the underlying disease pathophysiology in patients with bacterial and viral acute respiratory distress syndrome, sepsis, hemorrhagic shock, acute kidney injury, stroke, and vascular dementia. Importantly, in multiple pre-clinical studies AV-001 tightened endothelial cell-cell junctions and promoted endothelial cell survival, which reduced pulmonary edema, and improved lung function compared to untreated controls translating into significantly improved survival.

About Vasomune Therapeutics, Inc.

Vasomune Therapeutics, Inc. is a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the next generation of medicines to harness the body’s ability to defend against illness. Founded in 2014, Vasomune has focused on vascular normalization strategies, and has progressed the lead candidate AV-001 from bench to bedside. Vascular dysfunction is associated with the pathology of several disease states, including bacterial and viral acute respiratory distress syndrome, sepsis, hemorrhagic shock, acute kidney injury, stroke, and vascular dementia. Vasomune’s corporate headquarters and laboratories are in Toronto, Canada with US offices in Raleigh, NC. For more information about the company please visit www.vasomune.com.

About AnGes, Inc.

AnGes, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company founded in December 1999, focuses on the development of gene-based medicines. In March 2019, AnGes obtained conditional and time-limited approval for its lead product, Collategene® (Hepatocyte Growth Factor; HGF—plasmid gene therapy), for the treatment of lower limb ischemic ulcers. In September 2019, AnGes commenced commercialization in Japan of Collategene®, the world’s first marketed drug using plasmid DNA. AnGes is currently working on the development of a Tie2 tyrosine kinase receptor agonist (AV-001) for COVID-19, viral and bacterial-associated pneumonia and an NF-κB decoy oligonucleotide for chronic discogenic lumbar back pain. Furthermore, AnGes acquired EmendoBio in December 2020 to expand its capabilities in genome-editing technologies. For more information, visit https://www.anges.co.jp/en/.

