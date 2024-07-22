Varian Announces Powerful Functionality, Expanding Versatility and Connectivity for its Ethos Adaptive Radiotherapy System

Technology Upgrades Remove Complexity to Enable Wider Access to Highly Personalized Cancer Care

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for new functionality to its Ethos therapy system. Introducing a streamlined workflow for daily treatment adaptation across more areas of the body, and providing greater connectivity to patient data, this latest generation reduces complexity, making it easier to implement adaptive, personalized radiotherapy.

Ethos 2.0 equips clinical teams with a versatile, comprehensive solution, optimizing clinical and operational efficiencies with several new and updated features:

Enhanced algorithms , driving the Ethos Intelligent Optimization Engine (IOE), provide a more optimized approach to treatment planning and dose delivery, allowing for faster treatment.

, driving the Ethos Intelligent Optimization Engine (IOE), provide a more optimized approach to treatment planning and dose delivery, allowing for faster treatment. Images acquired using the HyperSight imaging solution, an option on the Ethos system, are now integrated into the software to streamline workflows, enabling direct dose calculation for adapting treatments. This enhancement means clinicians can create a treatment plan based on that day’s anatomy more easily and more accurately.

into the software to streamline workflows, enabling direct dose calculation for adapting treatments. This enhancement means clinicians can create a treatment plan based on that day’s anatomy more easily and more accurately. The system significantly expands the number of AI-segmented anatomical structures that can be automatically contoured, greatly reducing the need for the time-consuming, manual process of contouring by hand. This latest version was expanded to include 70+ structures in the head & neck, thorax, abdomen, pelvis, and bowel regions when using HyperSight images.

that can be automatically contoured, greatly reducing the need for the time-consuming, manual process of contouring by hand. This latest version was expanded to include 70+ structures in the head & neck, thorax, abdomen, pelvis, and bowel regions when using HyperSight images. Latest generation optimizes clinical and operational efficiencies by facilitating seamless data sharing and exchange with the ARIA CORE oncology management solution for effective patient management.

“Our latest Ethos system reflects our ongoing commitment to develop innovative solutions that make real-time, adaptive radiotherapy treatment easier to accomplish in any setting,” said Arthur Kaindl, Head of Varian. “By reducing workflow complexity, leveraging advanced, AI-powered technology, and enabling greater connectivity to patient data across our ecosystem, we continue to invest in comprehensive tools to help clinicians integrate precision throughout the patient journey.”

Since its initial launch in 2019, the Ethos system has become an increasingly valuable radiotherapy tool. Varian data show that providers who were treating with Ethos chose the adapted treatment plan 88% of the time as more beneficial for the patient. Using a single Ethos system, clinicians can choose between online or offline adaptation – or conventional image-guided radiotherapy (IGRT) – making this a very versatile system.

About Varian

At Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 75 years, Varian has developed, built, and delivered innovative technologies and solutions that help care providers around the globe treat millions of patients each year. Today, as a Siemens Healthineers company, we support every step of the cancer care journey – from screening to survivorship. From advanced imaging and radiation therapy, to comprehensive software and services, to interventional radiology, we are harnessing the power of our perspective while also pursuing clinical research to create a more efficient, and more personalized care pathway. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit

