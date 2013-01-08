University of Illinois Licenses Novel Anti-Cancer Therapies to StemPar Sciences

URBANA, Ill. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StemPar Sciences, Inc., the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (Illinois), and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (UTSW) have entered into a license agreement through which StemPar Sciences plans to develop cancer therapeutics based on compounds designed by Professor Paul Hergenrother of the Department of Chemistry at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and Professor David Boothman, the Robert B. and Virginia Payne Professor in Oncology and Associate Director for Translation Research at UTSW.