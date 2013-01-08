SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

University of Illinois Licenses Novel Anti-Cancer Therapies to StemPar Sciences

January 8, 2013 | 
1 min read

URBANA, Ill. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StemPar Sciences, Inc., the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (Illinois), and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (UTSW) have entered into a license agreement through which StemPar Sciences plans to develop cancer therapeutics based on compounds designed by Professor Paul Hergenrother of the Department of Chemistry at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and Professor David Boothman, the Robert B. and Virginia Payne Professor in Oncology and Associate Director for Translation Research at UTSW.

Alliances Illinois
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Bayer's factory and office in Berlin
Earnings
Bayer Touts ‘Modest’ Q2 Performance Amid Sweeping Reorganization
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
BioMarin's headquarters in San Francisco
Gene therapy
BioMarin Narrows Roctavian Efforts to U.S., Germany, Italy as Sales Stagnate
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business partners shaking hands after closing a deal
Mergers & Acquisitions
Mallinckrodt Offloads Therakos Photopheresis Business to CVC Capital Partners for $925M
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Bayer's global pharmaceuticals headquarters in Germany
Drug Development
Bayer’s Finerenone Hits Primary Endpoint in Phase III Heart Failure Trial
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor