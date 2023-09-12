United Therapeutics Issues its 2023 Corporate Responsibility and Public Benefit Report

SILVER SPRING, Md. & RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- United Therapeutics Corporation (Nasdaq: UTHR), a public benefit corporation (PBC), today announced the release of its 2023 Corporate Responsibility and Public Benefit Report covering its 2022 progress toward its public benefit goals and objectives and summarizing its efforts to advance the interests of its patients and other stakeholders.

As a PBC, United Therapeutics is obligated to report its progress toward its public benefit purpose — to provide a brighter future for patients through the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies, and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs. It pursues this purpose alongside its obligations to balance the interests of its other stakeholders, including employees, local communities, investors, and the greater ecosystem in which it operates. This is the first full year United Therapeutics is reporting its progress against its public benefit goals and objectives established in 2021, aligned with its three core stakeholder groups — what the company calls Our Patients, Our People, and Humankind.

The company reported that as of the end of 2022, it was serving more than 12,500 patients on its therapies. “Patient outcomes are our top priority,” said James Edgemond, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of United Therapeutics. “We also know patient outcomes are inextricably linked to the other domains of our PBC goals. For example, we need smart, committed, passionate people to do this work, and we need to steward our resources — human, financial, and environmental — to get better, long-lasting outcomes.”

Underscoring this point, some of the progress metrics United Therapeutics reports include very low voluntary turnover — 9% compared to an almost-15% industry average — and the opening of a first of its -kind site net zero cold storage current Good Manufacturing Practices warehouse in North Carolina in 2023. This is the fifth site net zero facility in the company’s portfolio, which altogether represent about 16% of the portfolio’s square footage.

“We have taken what we know are leading actions in terms of the environmental footprint of our facilities,” said Christopher Causey, Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee of the United Therapeutics Board of Directors. “And still, as our CEO Dr. Martine Rothblatt says in her opening message of the report, we understand there is more work ahead. We are committed to taking meaningful, evidence-based actions that we look forward to sharing with our stakeholders as we continue forward.”

