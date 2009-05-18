TriLink BioTechnologies Announces Supply Agreement With Osmetech Molecular Diagnostics

SAN DIEGO, May 18 /PRNewswire/ -- TriLink BioTechnologies, Inc. today announced that it has signed a service agreement with Osmetech Molecular Diagnostics to supply reagents for Osmetech’s recently launched eSensor® Cystic Fibrosis Carrier Detection (CFCD) System and the eSensor® XT-8 System for Warfarin Sensitivity.

As part of the agreement, TriLink is providing Osmetech with custom oligonucleotides, which are required reagents for the eSensor® detection systems.

“TriLink provides high quality reagents which have contributed to the excellent performance of our eSensor® products in the marketplace to date,” said Osmetech Molecular Diagnostics COO, Pankaj Singhal.

“TriLink is proud to work with Osmetech in the advancement of this important science and rapidly developing commercial opportunity,” said TriLink CEO, Dr. Richard Hogrefe.

About TriLink

TriLink Biotechnologies, Inc. manufactures custom oligonucleotides, modified nucleoside triphosphates and CleanAmp(TM) PCR products for the diagnostic and OEM markets. In addition, custom chemistry, contract research services and ISO/QSR compliant cGMP production facilities are offered. TriLink’s solutions help advance drug discovery and biomedical research. Founded in 1996, TriLink is a privately held firm based in San Diego, California and employs approximately 90 scientists and other professionals. For more information about the firm and products, call 858-546-0004, email info@trilinkbiotech.com, or visit our web site at http://www.trilinkbiotech.com.

About Osmetech

Osmetech is an international diagnostics business operating in Boston and Pasadena in the US to serve the molecular diagnostic market targeting hospitals and reference laboratories. Osmetech has a strong patent portfolio and markets FDA 510(k) cleared first- and second-generation electrochemistry-based array systems, the eSensor® 4800 platform and the eSensor® XT-8 platform, presently available for Cystic Fibrosis Carrier Detection and Warfarin Sensitivity testing, respectively. The eSensor® XT-8 system is designed to support a broad test menu. A cytochrome P450 2C9 genotyping test (RUO) is now available while planned menu expansion includes an extended warfarin panel with the proprietary 4F2 marker, a venous thrombosis panel (Factor II, Factor V Leiden and MTHFR) and a RESPLEX® respiratory pathogen assay marketed in collaboration with Qiagen that is capable of detecting Swine Flu. For more information about the company and products, call (800) eSensor (373-6767), email OMDInformation@osmetech.com, or visit our web site at http://www.osmetech.com.

Contact: Judy Le 858-546-0004