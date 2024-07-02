Trevi Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Healthcare Events

Two abstracts accepted for oral presentation at the 13th London International Cough Symposium

NEW HAVEN, Conn., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy Haduvio™ (oral nalbuphine ER) for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC), today announced that senior management will be attending investor and medical conferences in July and August. In addition, Trevi is pleased to announce that abstracts on the ongoing Phase 2b CORAL and Phase 2a RIVER trials were accepted for presentation at the Thirteenth London International Cough Symposium.

Leerink Partners Therapeutics Forum: I&I and Metabolism

July 9-10, 2024, Boston, MA

Trevi Representatives: Jennifer Good, President and CEO, and Lisa Delfini, CFO

The Thirteenth London International Cough Symposium

July 18-19, 2024, London, UK

Abstract 1: Sample Size Reestimation in an Ongoing Dose-ranging Study of Nalbuphine Extended-release For Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (CORAL)

Abstract 2: Efficacy And Safety of Nalbuphine Extended-release Tablets for the Treatment of Refractory Chronic Cough: A Phase 2 Trial in Progress (RIVER)

Symposium Focus: The Thirteenth London International Cough Symposium brings together clinicians, scientists, and researchers in the field of cough from across the world. The purpose of this symposium is to share, review and discuss emerging ideas, novel approaches, and clinical research advancements in the management of chronic cough.

Oppenheimer’s Biotech in the Berkshires

August 5-7, 2024, Lenox, MA

Trevi Representative: Jennifer Good, President and CEO

Stifel 2024 Biotech Summer Summit

August 12-14, 2024, Newport RI

Trevi Representatives: Jennifer Good, President and CEO, and Farrell Simon, CCO

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy Haduvio™ (oral nalbuphine ER) for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC). Haduvio is a dual ĸ-opioid receptor agonist and µ-opioid receptor antagonist that works both centrally in the brain as well as peripherally in the lungs and has the potential for a synergistic antitussive effect to treat chronic cough.

The impact of chronic cough is significant and often leads to a decline in patients’ social, physical, and psychological quality of life. In IPF, chronic cough may lead to worsening disease and may be associated with a higher risk of progression, death, or need for lung transplant. There are no approved therapies for the treatment of chronic cough in IPF and current treatment options provide minimal relief to patients. RCC affects up to 10% of the adult population, and Haduvio’s expansion into RCC has the potential to reach patients suffering from moderate to severe chronic cough. There are also no approved therapies for RCC in the US.

Parenteral nalbuphine is not scheduled by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency. Trevi intends to propose Haduvio as the trade name for oral nalbuphine ER. Its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority.

