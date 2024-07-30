SUBSCRIBE
TransMedics to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference

July 29, 2024 | 
1 min read

ANDOVER, Mass., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedics Group, Inc. (“TransMedics”) (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure, today announced that members of the management team will present at the upcoming Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference at the InterContinental Boston Hotel. Management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Event: Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference

Date: Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Investors” section of the TransMedics website at https://investors.transmedics.com/.

About TransMedics Group, Inc.

TransMedics is the world’s leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure.

Investor Contact:

Brian Johnston

631-807-1986

Investors@transmedics.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transmedics-to-present-at-the-canaccord-genuity-44th-annual-growth-conference-302208688.html

SOURCE TransMedics Group, Inc.

