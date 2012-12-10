SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Pharm Country

Too Little Sleep Spurs Appetite-Boosting Hormones, Columbia University Study

December 10, 2012 | 
1 min read

Getting more sleep may help reduce overeating, a small new study suggests. The researchers also found that the hormonal process through which sleep affects eating is different for men and women. The study included 27 normal-weight men and women, aged 30 to 45, who were studied under two sleep conditions: short sleep (four hours) and normal sleep (nine hours). Short sleep led to increased levels of the hunger-stimulating hormone ghrelin in men but not in women. But short sleep reduced levels of the satiety (feeling of fullness) hormone GLP-1 in women but not in men.

GLP-1
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: A scientist works behind an FDA sign/Tay
FDA
FDA Approves First Engineered T Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors, Expands GSK’s Jemperli
August 6, 2024
 · 
163 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Eli Lilly's world headquarters in Indianapolis
Drug shortages
Lilly’s Mounjaro and Zepbound No Longer on FDA Drug Shortage List
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Lilly's Institute for Genetic Medicine building in Boston
Cardiovascular disease
Lilly’s Tirzepatide Clears Phase III Cardiovascular Study on Heels of Novo
August 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcasts
Q2 Earnings Bonanza, M&A Accelerates and Alzheimer’s Data
July 31, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin