Too Little Sleep Spurs Appetite-Boosting Hormones, Columbia University Study

Getting more sleep may help reduce overeating, a small new study suggests. The researchers also found that the hormonal process through which sleep affects eating is different for men and women. The study included 27 normal-weight men and women, aged 30 to 45, who were studied under two sleep conditions: short sleep (four hours) and normal sleep (nine hours). Short sleep led to increased levels of the hunger-stimulating hormone ghrelin in men but not in women. But short sleep reduced levels of the satiety (feeling of fullness) hormone GLP-1 in women but not in men.