SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
BioMidwest

Thriving Illinois Biotech Industry Participates in Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO) Mid-America VentureForum

August 22, 2007 | 
1 min read

BIO Mid-America Venture Forum 2007 CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Illinois Biotechnology Industry Organization (iBIO) announces speakers, presenting companies and involvement planned for the BIO Mid-America VentureForum Sept. 24-26, 2007 in Milwaukee, Wis. “The Illinois biotech industry is maturing rapidly, and we are proud to participate in this important conference to facilitate and encourage partnering and financing opportunities to biotech companies in the Midwest,” said David Miller, president of iBIO.

Events Illinois
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
The Philadelphia skyline
Alzheimer’s disease
New Leqembi Data Illuminate Longer-Term Effects, Tau Reduction
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
AbbVie's office in South San Francisco, California
Earnings
Despite Near 30% Drop in Humira Sales, AbbVie Beats Wall Street’s Q2 Revenue Expectations
July 25, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
AbbVie's office in South San Francisco, California
Business
AbbVie’s Humira Continues to Lose Market Share as Biosimilars Gain Ground: Report
July 12, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business
Donanemab’s Promise, BIO Wrap and Mass Layoffs
June 12, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin, Heather McKenzie, Tyler Patchen