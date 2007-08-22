Thriving Illinois Biotech Industry Participates in Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO) Mid-America VentureForum

BIO Mid-America Venture Forum 2007 CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Illinois Biotechnology Industry Organization (iBIO) announces speakers, presenting companies and involvement planned for the BIO Mid-America VentureForum Sept. 24-26, 2007 in Milwaukee, Wis. “The Illinois biotech industry is maturing rapidly, and we are proud to participate in this important conference to facilitate and encourage partnering and financing opportunities to biotech companies in the Midwest,” said David Miller, president of iBIO.