Theravance Biopharma and Mylan Receive FDA Approval for YUPELRITM (revefenacin) in Adults with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

YUPELRI (revefenacin) is the first and only once-daily, nebulized bronchodilator approved for the treatment of COPD in the US

DUBLIN, IRELAND, HERTFORDSHIRE, ENGLAND AND PITTSBURGH – November 9, 2018 – Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) (“Theravance Biopharma”) and Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) (“Mylan”) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the New Drug Application (NDA) for YUPELRITM (revefenacin) inhalation solution for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). YUPELRI, a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), is the first and only once-daily, nebulized bronchodilator approved for the treatment of COPD in the US. The companies expect YUPELRI to be available to COPD patients in the US before the end of the year. COPD is the third leading cause of death and the fourth leading cause of hospital readmissions in the US, affecting approximately 16 million Americans.1

“Long-acting muscarinic antagonists are recognized by international COPD treatment guidelines as a cornerstone first-line therapy for COPD, regardless of the severity of disease. To date, however, there have been no once-daily nebulized options available to patients or to prescribers. We believe that YUPELRI, discovered and characterized in our laboratories, is well positioned to address this need. With this approval, COPD patients who require or prefer nebulized therapy can access a once-daily nebulized bronchodilator for the first time,”said Rick E Winningham, chairman and chief executive officer of Theravance Biopharma. “This approval, which comes during National COPD Awareness Month, is a testament to the collaborative efforts of the Theravance Biopharma and Mylan teams and their dedication to bringing an important treatment option for adults that suffer from COPD.”

“The approval of YUPELRI represents a key milestone in advancing and expanding our scientific expertise regarding respiratory care. YUPELRI provides COPD patients with access to a nebulized LAMA therapy that offers consistent 24-hour lung function improvement with the convenience of once-daily dosing delivered through any standard jet nebulizer. We are proud to be part of this important approval and pleased to add YUPELRI to Mylan’s expanding portfolio of respiratory therapies,” said Mylan President Rajiv Malik . “Mylan and Theravance Biopharma’s shared commitment to address an important need in the COPD treatment paradigm has served as the driving force behind the success of the clinical development program and ultimate commercial approval of YUPELRI.”

“YUPELRI is a welcome new option for the COPD community, including patients and clinicians,” said Sanjay Sethi, M.D., Professor and Chief, Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine and assistant vice president for health sciences at the University of Buffalo. “With its approval, clinicians will be better able to treat a broad range of COPD patients once-daily, including those who are not able or choose not to use handheld bronchodilators.”

In two replicate pivotal Phase 3 efficacy studies, YUPELRI demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements as compared to placebo in trough forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV 1 ) and in overall treatment effect on trough FEV 1 (OTE FEV 1 ) after 12 weeks of dosing.2 YUPELRI had comparable rates of adverse events (AEs) to placebo, low rates of serious adverse events (SAEs), and no clinically meaningful differences in blood parameters or electrocardiogram (ECG) data, across all treatment groups (active and placebo). YUPELRI should not be used in acutely deteriorating COPD or to treat acute symptoms. YUPELRI use should be discontinued if paradoxical bronchospasm occurs. As previously reported, the most commonly reported adverse events, across both trials and across all treatment groups, were cough, nasopharyngitis, upper respiratory tract infection, headache, and back pain. Additionally, the companies completed a 12-month Phase 3 open-label safety study versus tiotropium in which no new safety issues were identified. Rates of AEs and SAEs in the study were low and comparable to those seen in the tiotropium treatment arm.

Theravance Biopharma and its affiliates have partnered with Mylan and its affiliates on the development and commercialization of nebulized revefenacin products for COPD and other respiratory diseases. YUPELRI is a once-daily, nebulized bronchodilator for the treatment of patients with COPD and is compatible with any standard jet nebulizer.

For more information on National COPD Awareness Month, please visit the COPD Foundation here .

About Theravance Biopharma and Mylan Strategic Collaboration

Theravance Biopharma and Mylan N.V. and their respective affiliates have established a strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize nebulized revefenacin products for COPD and other respiratory diseases. Under the terms of the agreement, Theravance Biopharma is leading the US development program for the revefenacin inhalation solution product, with all costs related to the registrational program reimbursed by Mylan up until the approval of the first new drug application, after which costs will be shared. Mylan is responsible for ex-US development and commercialization. Theravance Biopharma is eligible to receive up to $220 million in development and sales milestone payments, as well as a profit-sharing arrangement with Mylan on US sales and double-digit royalties on ex-US sales. Additionally, Theravance Biopharma retains worldwide rights to revefenacin delivered through other dosage forms, such as a metered dose inhaler or dry powder inhaler (MDI/DPI), and the rights to nebulized revefenacin in China.

About COPD

COPD is a growing and devastating disease that is the third leading cause of death in the US.1 Nearly 15.7 million Americans (6.4%) report that they have been diagnosed with COPD and more are believed to be undiagnosed.3 There were more than 700,000 hospital discharges related to COPD in the US reported in 2010. The costs of managing COPD in the US were estimated to be nearly $50 billion in 2010, including $29.5 billion in direct healthcare expenditures, $8 billion in indirect morbidity costs and $12.4 billion in indirect mortality costs.3

About YUPELRI

YUPELRI (revefenacin) inhalation solution is a novel once-daily nebulized LAMA approved for the maintenance treatment of COPD in the US. Market research by Theravance Biopharma indicates approximately 9% of the treated COPD patients in the US use nebulizers for ongoing maintenance therapy.4 LAMAs are a cornerstone of maintenance therapy for COPD and YUPELRI is positioned as a first-in-class once-daily single-agent bronchodilator product for COPD patients who require, or prefer, nebulized therapy. YUPELRI’s stability in both metered dose inhaler and dry powder device formulations suggest that this LAMA could also serve as a foundation for novel handheld combination products.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (“Theravance Biopharma”) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company with the core purpose of creating medicines that help improve the lives of patients suffering from serious illness.

In our relentless pursuit of this objective, we strive to apply insight and innovation at each stage of our business, including research, development and commercialization, and utilize both internal capabilities and those of partners around the world. Our research efforts are focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology. Our research goal is to design localized medicines that target diseased tissues, without systemic exposure, in order to maximize patient benefit and minimize risk. These efforts leverage years of experience in developing localized medicines for the lungs to treat respiratory disease. The first potential medicine to emerge from our research focus on immunology and localized treatments is an oral, intestinally restricted pan-Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor, currently in development to treat a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases. Our pipeline of internally discovered product candidates will continue to evolve with the goal of creating transformational medicines to address the significant needs of patients.

In addition, we have an economic interest in future payments that may be made by Glaxo Group or one of its affiliates (GSK) pursuant to its agreements with Innoviva, Inc. relating to certain programs, including Trelegy Ellipta.

For more information, please visit www.theravance.com .

