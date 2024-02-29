The gap is where the pain is: Drug pricing and patient costs

When it comes to drug pricing, there have been (and are) bad actors in the industry, but the conversation usually ends there. Five KOLs from different parts of the industry come together to discuss the complexities surrounding drug spend and pricing, innovation, funding, and the overall healthcare system. This episode explores the drug pricing gap between consumer experience and industry norms. Join Lori and our KOLs as we explore the drivers of healthcare costs, the CBO, rebates, and overall spend in this new series.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠Ali Pashazadeh⁠, CEO,Treehill Partners

⁠Dan Smithey⁠, President, CEO and Co-founder, Serán BioScience

⁠Matthew Price⁠, COO and Co-founder, Promontory Therapeutics

⁠Peter Rubin⁠, Executive Director, No Patient Left Behind

⁠Rob Williamson⁠, President and COO, Triumvira Immunologics

