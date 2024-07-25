The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance Welcomes The University of Mississippi Medical Center

Caris expands its extensive network of leading cancer institutions committed to improving patient outcomes through innovations in precision medicine by welcoming the University of Mississippi Medical Center

IRVING, Texas, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), a leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer, announced today that The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) has joined the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance™ (Caris POA).

The Caris POA is a growing network of leading cancer centers and research consortia across the globe that collaborate to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research, with its members working together to establish and optimize standards of care for molecular testing through innovative research to improve clinical outcomes for cancer patients. POA members are uniquely positioned to leverage Caris’ highly sophisticated AI bioinformatics and machine learning capabilities across Caris’ massive multi-modal database to enable innovative research to improve clinical outcomes for cancer patients.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center is the state’s only academic medical center, with a focus to improve the health of Mississippi’s population and eliminate health disparities through education, research and patient care. Their three-part mission is to improve the lives of Mississippians by educating tomorrow’s health care professionals, conducting health sciences research, and providing cutting-edge patient care. UMMC encompasses six health science schools of medicine, nursing, health related professions, dentistry, graduate studies and population health.

“We are pleased to welcome the University of Mississippi Medical Center into the growing Caris Precision Oncology Alliance,” said George W. Sledge, Jr., MD, EVP and Chief Medical Officer of Caris. “UMMC’s commitment to cutting-edge therapy, clinical trials and interdisciplinary collaboration makes them a valuable alliance member. We’re eager to collaborate with their investigators on our shared mission of improving the outcomes of all patients affected by cancer.”

“The power of the Caris POA is that it provides UMMC access to not only thousands of complete annotations and molecular profiling data points for each patient, but also a network of investigators and oncologists, both of which are powerful resources for cancer researchers,” said Rodney Rocconi, MD, FACOG, director of the UMMC Cancer Center and Research Institute and Ergon Chair for Cancer Research. “This cutting-edge data will provide our physicians with immediate information at their fingertips.”

The Caris POA includes 95 cancer centers, academic institutions, research consortia and healthcare systems. These institutions have early access to the extensive database and artificial intelligence platform within Caris to establish evidence-based standards for cancer profiling and molecular testing in oncology. By leveraging the comprehensive genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic profiling available through Caris molecular profiling, Caris seeks to provide this network with the ability to prioritize therapeutic options and determine which clinical trial opportunities may benefit their patients. POA members are also able to integrate with a growing portfolio of biomarker-directed trials sponsored by biopharma. Additionally, POA member institutions have access to one of the largest and most comprehensive multi-modal databases in the industry, which includes matched molecular and clinical outcomes data from hundreds of thousands of cancer patients, covering tens of billions of datapoints per patient.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences(Caris) is a leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale, multi-modal database and computing capability needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of sequencing power, big data and AI technologies provides an unmatched platform to deliver the next generation of precision medicine tools for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com.

About the University of Mississippi Medical Center

Mississippi’s

As the state's only academic medical center, UMMC seeks to improve the health of Mississippi's population and eliminate health disparities through education, research and patient care. UMMC encompasses six health science schools of medicine, nursing, health related professions, dentistry, graduate studies and population health. The Medical Center includes the state's only Level I trauma center, only children's hospital, only organ and bone marrow transplant program and the only Telehealth Center of Excellence, one of two in the nation.

