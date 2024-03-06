The ABCs of ADCs: Why antibody-drug conjugates are so hot right now

These days you can hardly move without figuratively bumping into ⁠antibody-drug conjugates⁠ (ADCs). This week Lori, Greg and Tyler discuss ⁠Pfizer’s strategic priorities⁠ for oncology - focused on ADCs and less on small molecules - and how the market is being influenced by the IRA.

Lori Ellis is the head of insights at BioSpace, providing industry analysis as well as paid custom content for BioSpace clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.

Greg Slabodkin is the News Editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at greg.slabodkin@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.

Tyler Patchen is a staff writer at BioSpace. You can reach him at tyler.patchen@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple podcasts

> Listen on Amazon music

> Listen on iheart