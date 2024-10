MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing products for the critical care market, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Wednesday, March 16, 2016, at 8:30 a.m. ET to provide a 2015 transitional report and business update.