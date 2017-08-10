Takeda And Shattuck Labs Announce Research Collaboration To Explore Agonist Redirected Checkpoint Fusion Proteins In Immuno-Oncology

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502) and Shattuck Labs, Inc. announced today that they have entered into a research collaboration to explore and develop checkpoint fusion proteins that have the potential to become highly differentiated, next-generation immunotherapies. Under the terms of the collaboration agreement, Takeda will hold options for exclusive global development and commercialization rights for up to four molecules resulting from the collaboration.

Shattuck Lab’s Agonist Redirected Checkpoint (ARC)™ platform combines two binding domains to create fusion proteins that potentially restore and enhance immune system function in a single construct. The ARC molecules block checkpoint molecules while simultaneously stimulating TNF superfamily co-stimulatory receptors on T-cells and innate cells, which are targets controlling the immune system and often dysregulated in cancers, thereby enabling combination immunotherapy with a single product.

“Shattuck Labs has pioneered the unique ARC platform, and we are excited about the opportunity this collaboration presents to develop groundbreaking, next-generation immuno-oncology treatments,” said Christopher Arendt, Ph.D., Head, Oncology DDU & Immunology Unit, Takeda. “Research partnerships are a key aspect of our continued dedication to oncology innovation, and this collaboration will bring us closer to our goal of discovering, developing and delivering breakthrough oncology therapies.”

The collaboration will include two pre-clinical and four discovery stage programs. Takeda will provide funding for pre-clinical and clinical development and will have the option to take an exclusive license to further develop and commercialize up to four ARC molecules resulting from the collaboration. Additional terms of the collaboration are not disclosed.

“Takeda shares our passion and mission to develop and advance novel therapies in oncology, with the goal of achieving better clinical outcomes in patients,” said Josiah Hornblower, Chairman and CEO of Shattuck Labs. “We are very excited to work with Takeda, a proven leader in oncology, to continue to validate the ARC technology.”

Takeda signed the collaboration agreement through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is a global, research and development-driven pharmaceutical company committed to bringing better health and a brighter future to patients by translating science into life-changing medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on oncology, gastroenterology and central nervous system therapeutic areas plus vaccines. Takeda conducts R&D both internally and with partners to stay at the leading edge of innovation. New innovative products, especially in oncology and gastroenterology, as well as Takeda’s presence in Emerging Markets, are currently fueling the growth of Takeda. More than 30,000 Takeda employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients, working with Takeda’s partners in health care in more than 70 countries. For more information, visit www.takeda.com/news.

About Shattuck Labs

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shattuck Labs, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing biologic medicines for oncology and inflammatory disease. Shattuck Labs developed the Agonist Redirected Checkpoint (ARC) platform to enable immuno-oncology therapeutics capable of simultaneously blocking immune checkpoints and stimulating TNF superfamily receptors. Shattuck Lab’s state-of-the-art research and development organization is currently advancing multiple lead products toward clinical trials.

