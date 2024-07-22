SUBSCRIBE
T2 Biosystems to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Updates on July 29, 2024

July 22, 2024 
1 min read

LEXINGTON, Mass., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, announced today that it will report financial results for the second quarter 2024 and business updates after market close on Monday, July 29, 2024.

Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing a live and archived webcast of the event at www.t2biosystems.com, on the Investors page in the Events & Presentations section. To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-888-506-0062 (US/Canada) or 1-973-528-0011 (International), passcode 109834, approximately ten to five minutes prior to the start time.

About T2 Biosystems
T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx® Instrument, the T2Bacteria® Panel, the T2Candida® Panel, the T2Resistance® Panel, and the T2Biothreat™ Panel, and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the U.S. T2Resistance Panel, the Candida auris test, and the T2Lyme™ Panel. For more information, please visit www.t2biosystems.com.

Investor Contact:
Philip Trip Taylor, Gilmartin Group
ir@T2Biosystems.com
415-937-5406

Earnings Massachusetts
