Syneos Health Appoints Hillary Bochniak as Chief Human Resources Officer

Human Resources Leader with Nearly 30 Years of Experience and Commitment to Professional Services Environment

MORRISVILLE, N.C., July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced the appointment of Hillary Bochniak as Chief Human Resources Officer, effective July 10, 2023.

Ms. Bochniak joins Syneos Health from Accenture where she spent nearly 30 years in human resources (HR) roles of increasing scope and responsibility. Most recently, she served as the Managing Director, Global HR Lead for Strategic Accounts and Sales, where she was a driving force behind Accenture’s sales transformation. In this role, she collaborated closely with business leadership to reimagine a best-in-class sales professional experience to create customer value at scale.

“Our people are the foundation to being the solutions partner of choice to the biopharmaceutical industry,” said Michelle Keefe, CEO, Syneos Health. “Hillary is a proven leader who brings a forward-thinking approach to talent development. She’ll play an instrumental role in transformation, executing our people strategy and building an inclusive culture.”

“I was immediately drawn to Syneos Health’s lab to life vision and was impressed by Michelle’s ambition and authenticity in the way she puts talent on par with other strategic initiatives,” said Ms. Bochniak. “I am thrilled to join the Company during this exciting time in its growth story and look forward to collaborating alongside each and every employee – with purpose.”

Ms. Bochniak held various HR roles at Accenture that focused on strategic talent planning and management, resource planning, HR operations, change management and implementation of enterprise-wide technology solutions. She holds an MBA from the College of William and Mary and a B.A. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

