Syndax to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 8, 2024

May 1, 2024 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2024 financial results and provide a business update on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

In connection with the earnings release, Syndax’s management will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a business update.

The live audio webcast and accompanying slides may be accessed through the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section of the Company’s website. Alternatively, the conference call may be accessed through the following:

Conference ID: Syndax1Q24
Domestic Dial-in Number: 800-590-8290
International Dial-in Number: 240-690-8800
Live webcast: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/syndax/events/SNDX1Q24.cfm

For those unable to participate in the conference call or webcast, a replay will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.syndax.com approximately 24 hours after the conference call and will be available for 90 days following the call.

About Syndax

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company’s pipeline include revumenib, a highly selective inhibitor of the menin–KMT2A binding interaction, and axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. For more information, please visit. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Syndax Contact

Sharon Klahre
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
sklahre@syndax.com
Tel 781.684.9827

SNDX-G

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syndax-to-announce-first-quarter-2024-financial-results-and-host-conference-call-and-webcast-on-may-8-2024-302132752.html

SOURCE Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Company Codes: NASDAQ-NMS:SNDX

Earnings Massachusetts
