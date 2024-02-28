SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Policy

Sweet succession: Gonzalez, patent thickets and his triumph over biosimilars

February 28, 2024 | 
1 min read

This week Lori, Greg and Tyler discuss AbbVie: how longtime CEO Richard Gonzalez ⁠navigated Humira’s LOE⁠, his victorious retirement ⁠announcement⁠, and the future of biosimilars.

This week Lori, Greg and Tyler discuss AbbVie: how longtime CEO Richard Gonzalez ⁠navigated Humira’s LOE⁠, his victorious retirement ⁠announcement⁠, and the future of biosimilars.

Also discussed: Earlybird Health’s ⁠$186m VC fund⁠; and definitely not the IRA.

Lori Ellis is the head of insights at BioSpace, providing industry analysis as well as paid custom content for BioSpace clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.

Greg Slabodkin is the News Editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at greg.slabodkin@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.    

Tyler Patchen is a staff writer at BioSpace. You can reach him at tyler.patchen@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple podcasts

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iHeart

Podcasts Patents Executive appointments Biosimilars
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Donkey and elephant with money
Policy
As Election Nears, Pharma Hedges Campaign Contribution Bets
August 7, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Podcast
Pharma Campaign Contributions, Vaccine Hiccups and Lykos’ Moment of Truth
August 7, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
exteriors of Merck, Biogen and BMS
Deals
Top I&I Deals So Far in 2024
August 7, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mollie Barnes
Pictured: A scientist works behind an FDA sign/Tay
FDA
FDA Approves First Engineered T Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors, Expands GSK’s Jemperli
August 6, 2024
 · 
163 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie