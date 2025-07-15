Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Aims to Quadruple Domestic Manufacturing Capacity at Rancho Cucamonga Headquarters

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH), a bio-pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing, and marketing complex generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, has announced a multi-year expansion of its U.S. manufacturing operations at its headquarters in Rancho Cucamonga, California. The company plans to quadruple its production capacity at this location over the next three to five years, reinforcing its commitment to domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing and strengthening supply chain resilience.

This strategic initiative represents the most substantial investment in domestic infrastructure in the company's history. It will feature a new state-of-the-art production plant, expanded automation, and the integration of advanced technologies to support the development and manufacture of critical medications, including supporting the production of new pipeline candidates. Once completed, the company expects to create new jobs in research and development, engineering, manufacturing, and quality operations.

"Expanding our domestic manufacturing footprint is not only a strategic milestone for Amphastar but a reaffirmation of our commitment to producing essential medicines right here in the United States," said Dr. Jack Zhang, Amphastar's President and CEO. "All of our finished pharmaceutical products are proudly manufactured in the U.S., and this long-term investment strengthens the commitment, enhancing our ability to deliver greater flexibility, agility, and quality to the healthcare providers and patients who depend on our products every day."

Amphastar will continue working in close partnership with all levels of government leadership to ensure sustainable growth, workforce development, and alignment with economic and public health priorities.

Company Information

Amphastar is a bio-pharmaceutical company that focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically-challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. Additionally, the Company sells insulin API products. Most of the Company's finished products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings and are primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers. More information and resources are available at www.amphastar.com.

Amphastar's logo and other trademarks or service marks of Amphastar, including, but not limited to Amphastar®, BAQSIMI®, Primatene MIST®, REXTOVYTM, Amphadase®, and Cortrosyn®, are the property of Amphastar.

