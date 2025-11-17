Cenmed and Curavit Announce Strategic Collaboration to Streamline Clinical Trial Kitting and Logistics

Partnership integrates customized kitting, just-in-time operations, and nationwide distribution to accelerate decentralized and hybrid trials

Cenmed, a leader in laboratory distribution and supply chain solutions, and Curavit Clinical Research, a virtual contract research organization (VCRO) specializing in decentralized clinical trials (DCTs), today announced a strategic collaboration to enhance the efficiency and scalability of kitting and logistics services for clinical research. The combination of Cenmed's expertise in customized kitting, inventory management, and distribution with Curavit's participant-focused DCT approach and digital enablement ensures clinical trial participants receive specimen collection kits and study supplies reliably at home or at local sites, simplifying participation and reducing patient burden.

Cenmed Enterprises

Cenmed Enterprises Logo

"This collaboration turns kitting into a strategic advantage for sponsors and sites, shrinking start-up timelines, improving visibility of critical supplies, and delivering a better participant experience," said Jacqueline Corprew, Cenmed. "With protocol-specific kits built at scale and shipped where and when they're needed, sponsors can move faster with greater confidence."

"Curavit's decentralized model depends on seamless logistics," said Jay Collier, Chief Operating Officer, Curavit Clinical Research. "Partnering with Cenmed strengthens our ability to place the right kit in the right participant's hands precisely when it is needed, maintaining study momentum and improving participant adherence while preserving data integrity

Key benefits of the collaboration

Optimized kitting solutions: Protocol-specific, pre-assembled kits tailored to each study and distributed directly to participants or trial sites to reduce administrative burden.

Enhanced supply-chain reliability: Cenmed's robust inventory and logistics network aligns with Curavit's just-in-time DCT operations to minimize delays and protect supply integrity.

Scalability for decentralized trials: Streamlined workflows support the growing demand for decentralized and hybrid designs, enabling broader geographic reach and improved participant diversity.

The collaboration is effective immediately and is already supporting current and upcoming clinical trials managed by Curavit.

About Cenmed

Cenmed Enterprises is a premier provider of laboratory distribution, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions, serving the healthcare, life sciences, and research industries. With a focus on vendor-managed inventory, asset management, and custom kitting, Cenmed delivers comprehensive solutions that enhance operational efficiency and product availability. Learn more at Cenmed.com.

About Curavit Clinical Research

Curavit Clinical Research, The Innovation CRO, designs and executes modern, decentralized clinical trials for medical devices, digital therapeutics, and novel pharmaceuticals. Curavit combines full-service CRO capabilities with a fully integrated Virtual Clinical Site to expand access, accelerate timelines, and improve the patient experience. Learn more at curavit.io.

Media Contacts

Cenmed

Jacqueline Corprew, Director of Service

Jacqueline.corprew@cenmed.com | 732-447-1114

Curavit Clinical Research

Joel Morse, CEO

joel.morse@curavit.io | 917-885-0024

SOURCE: Cenmed Enterprises

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire