Onco360 Has Been Selected as a National Specialty Pharmacy Partner for QINLOCK® (ripretinib)

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onco360®, the nation’s leading independent specialty pharmacy, has been selected as a pharmacy partner by Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC for QINLOCK® (ripretinib), which has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of adult patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) who have received prior treatment with 3 or more kinase inhibitors, including imatinib.1 This indication was approved based on the Phase III INVICTUS study of QINLOCK in patients with advanced GIST.2

“Onco360 is grateful for the opportunity to partner with the team at Deciphera and become a specialty pharmacy provider for QINLOCK,” said Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer. “With the addition of QINLOCK to our portfolio, we are continuing to build on our mission of improving the lives of patients battling cancer, rare, and complex disease.”

Ripretinib is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor that inhibits KIT proto-oncogene receptor tyrosine kinase (KIT) and platelet derived growth factor receptor A (PDGFRA) kinase, including wild type, primary, and secondary mutations. Ripretinib also inhibits other kinases in vitro, such as PDGFRB, TIE2, VEGFR2, and BRAF.1

The FDA approved QINLOCK based on the results of 129 patients with relapsed or refractory GIST who were treated with ripretinib or placebo in the INVICTUS trial. The primary endpoint was progression free survival (PFS). The median progression free survival (mPFS) was 6.3 months (95% CI 4.6-6.9) for the ripretinib group vs 1.0 months (95% CI 0.9-1.7) for placebo.1

Ripretinib was generally well tolerated in the INVICTUS trial. The most common adverse reactions occurring in ≥ 20% of patients consisted of alopecia, fatigue, nausea, abdominal pain, constipation, myalgia, diarrhea, decreased appetite, palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia, and vomiting. The most common Grade 3 or 4 laboratory abnormalities (≥4%) were increased lipase and decreased phosphate.1



Please see the full Prescribing Information for QINLOCK®.

About Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy:

Onco360 is the nation’s largest independent Oncology Pharmacy and clinical support services company. Onco360 was founded in 2003 to bring together the stakeholders involved in the cancer treatment process and serve the specialized needs of oncologists, patients, hospitals, cancer centers of excellence, manufacturers, health plans, and payers. It dispenses nationally through its network of URAC-, and ACHC-accredited Oncology Pharmacies. Onco360 is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and is a flagship specialty pharmacy brand of PharMerica Corporation,

a leading institutional pharmacy, specialty infusion, and hospital services company servicing healthcare facilities in the United States. For more information about Onco360, please visit Onco360.com.

