Press Releases

Spineway : GMED approval for new production line dedicated to ESP prostheses - First production of LP-ESP intervertebral disc prostheses

July 4, 2025 | 
1 min read

Press release        

Ecully, July 3, 2025 – 6:30 p.m.


SPINEWAY

GMED approval for new production line dedicated to ESP prostheses

First production of LP-ESP intervertebral disc prostheses

Spineway, a specialist in innovative implants for the treatment of severe spine disorders, announces that its subsidiary Spine Innovations has received GMED (French notified body) approval for its new production line dedicated to its LP-ESP and CP-ESP intervertebral disc prostheses. This approval is a significant strategic milestone for the Group, ensuring the manufacturing and supply of its innovative ESP prostheses.

Located in La Rochelle, on the premises of a long-standing Spineway partner, the new line includes a clean room for injection operations.

In line with the schedule1, the first LP-ESP prostheses went into production last month and the first implants from this new line should be available by the end of July.

“The approval of this new production line allows us to secure our supply chain while doubling our production capacity. It also reflects our industrial commitment in France and our desire to continue integrating the manufacture of spinal implants,” said Stéphane Leroux, CEO of Spineway.

The launch of this production line, led by a dedicated team over a period of three years, strengthens Spineway’s production capacity and unique expertise in manufacturing techniques for intervertebral disc prostheses. This advance reinforces the Group’s determination to become a major player in less invasive spine treatments.

Next events:
July 30, 2025 – H1 2025 results

SPINEWAY IS ELIGIBLE FOR PEA-SME (EQUITY SAVINGS PLANS FOR SMES)
Find out all about Spineway at www.spineway.com

This press release has been prepared in both English and French. In case of discrepancies, the French version shall prevail.

Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.
Spineway has an international network of over 50 independent distributors and more than 70% of its revenue comes from exports.
ISIN: FR001400N2P2 – ALSPW 

Contacts:


SPINEWAY

Shareholder-services line

Available Tuesday through Thursday

+33 (0)806 706 060		 
AELIUM

Investor relations

Solène Kennis

spineway@aelium.fr


1 Press release of March 24, 2025

Attachment


Europe Medical device Manufacturing Supply chain
